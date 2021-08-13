Inflatable fun at the end of the Shotts Club 365 summer program





It was all fun and playful at the end of the school holidays in Shotts. The city’s GBT center hosted a host of inflatables and other games as the council’s Club 365 summer program, hosted by GBT, wrapped up before schools returned. June Vallance, Managing Director of Getting Better Together, said Lanarkshire Live : “It was a great day



"It has been very busy but the staff really went above and beyond, especially in the early summer when we had to babysit in groups of 10 due to COVID restrictions. We were fortunate to receive funding from Youthlink, so we thought about organizing various activities just to end the vacation.





We organized three sessions for everyone to try their hand at inflatables. In addition to Shotts, we were able to pick up children from Harthill and Salsburgh. The Club365 device allows students entitled to free meals to attend several places during the holidays and to enjoy lunch, multisport games and activities. Primary school students entitled to free school meals can attend one of the 18 open council hubs in North Lanarkshire and enjoy a hot lunch, sports and activities in a fun setting. In Shotts, around 250 children enrolled in GBT over the summer period with an average attendance of around 65. June added: It’s just nice for everyone to come back to some sort of normalcy, especially the kids. We did various activities with the kids, including a graffiti wall, and they did a great job. This is just one of the many activities we have been carrying out over the past few weeks. ** Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know that Lanarkshire Live is activated Facebook? Do not hesitate to leave us a like and to share!

