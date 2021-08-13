Middle-earth is coming to the UK! : Lord of the Rings leaves New Zealand





For fans who like Peter Jacksonsthe the Lord of the Ringsmovies, it can be hard to imagine Middle-earth, with its rugged mountains and woodland countryside, as it exists anywhere outside of New Zealand. But now the franchise is returning to its literary roots: Amazon Studios announced that the production of the second season of the the Lord of the RingsThe TV series will take place in the UK instead of New Zealand, according toDeadline. The untitled show, which will debut on September 2, 2022, takes place thousands of years beforeThe HobbitandThe Lord of the Rings, when the greatest villain that ever arose from [J.R.R.] Tolkiens’ quill threatened to cover the entire world in darkness, according to a synopsis. The first season was shot in New Zealand and will continue post-production there, but the second season will be shot in the UK, according to a declaration from Amazon Studios. The statement noted that the change in location aligns with the studio’s strategy to expand its production footprint and invest in studio space across the UK, but Varietyreportedthat New Zealand’s almost hermetic border closure policy in response to the coronavirus could also have influenced that decision. Due to the country’s travel restrictions, the cast has beenactually locked up there. The ability to film in Europe also played a role, Deadline noted. David Fort, CEO of the New Zealand Film Commission, called the move shameful according toVariety, who reported that the New Zealand crew were notified just twenty minutes before the move was made public. We would like to thank the people and government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an amazing place to start this epic journey,notedVernon Sanders, vice president and co-director of television at Amazon Studios. Great Britain wasted no time bragging about the news. The decision is a kind of homecoming: Tolkien to the originwas inspired by the English landscape for Middle-earthin his canonical fantasy series. However, it remains to be seen whether the show will find a suitable replacement for Mount Doom in the UK. The new series, centered on a time when Kingdoms rose to glory and fell into disrepair, certainly feels like a timely escape. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

