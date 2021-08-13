Nanci Griffith, singer who mixed folk and country, dies at 68





Nanci Griffith, the Texas singer and songwriter known for her thoughtful narrative songs like Love at the Five and Dime and Trouble in the Fields, has passed away. She was 68 years old. His death was announced by his management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment. The company’s statement provided no further information and only said: Nancis wanted no further official statements or press releases to occur for a week after his death. Ms. Griffith won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for Other Voices, Other Rooms. During a recording career that spanned five decades and around 20 albums, she was praised by critics for straddling the worlds of folk and country and for writing lyrics that were both lively and literary. She began her career on the flourishing Austin, Texas scene in the mid-1970s. After moving to Nashville, she established herself as a writer when artists like Suzy Bogguss and Kathy Mattea recorded her songs although she had her first success not with one of her own compositions but with Julie Golds From a Distance, later an even greater success for Bette Midler.

Early in her career, Ms. Griffith was considered a country artist. But, she told the New York Times in 1988, although the term folk tends to be seen as a bad word in the music industry today, I am proud of my folk background. She added: When I was young I listened to Odetta records for hours and hours. Then, when I started high school, Loretta Lynn arrived. Before that, country music hadn’t had a guitarist who wrote his own songs. The daughter of parents who were both interested in the arts (although she once recalled them as very, very irresponsible), Ms. Griffith began performing at the age of 14 and continued to perform at the University of Texas. She won a writing award at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas in 1977, which led to a deal with a local record label. She made her major debut with MCA Records’ Lone Star State of Mind album in 1987. A full obituary will follow.

