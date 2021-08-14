Anniversary of Sridevi’s birth to Ajay Devgn meets Defense Min





On Sridevi’s birthday, actors Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute Sridevi is often regarded as one of the biggest and most influential players in the Indian film industry. Sridevi is also often referred to as India’s “first female superstar”. Even after his death, Sridevi continued to inspire several actors and left a rich legacy. On Sridevi’s birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and many more remember the late actor. Read more Deepika Padukone shares behind-the-scenes photos of Shakun Batra film’s conclusion Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram on Friday to share some behind-the-scenes photos as she wraps up her upcoming film Shakun Batra. The film is untitled and also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi facing Padukone. The actor mentioned in his post that she had made a lifetime of memories on the sets of the film. Read more Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor date Son Jeh; See the pictures here Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted with their sons Taimur and Jeh as they left town. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Jeh in February 2021. Saif Ali Khan was spotted with his son Jeh as the father-son duo were heading out of town. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are already parents of a son named Taimur, born in 2016. Take a look at the photos here Defense Min Rajnath Singh meets Ajay Devgn and discusses new movie “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” Before independence day, Bhuj: the pride of India was published on the OTT platform. Actor Ajay Devgn, the film’s protagonist, met with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday to discuss his film. Rajnath Singh shared a photo of his meeting with the actor on his official Twitter account and wished him success. Read more “Bhuj” director reveals that his grandmother was one of the 300 women who built the Bhuj track Bhuj: the pride of India was recently published on the OTT platform before Independence Day. Upon the film’s release, the film’s director, Abhishek Dudhaiya, revealed the real story behind the film. Dudhaiya said her grandmother was among the 300 women who built the trail in Bhuj. Read more (IMAGE: PTI / AJAY DEVGN TWITTER) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

