Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, Neeraj Chopra: Are Olympic Bollywood Heroes The Next Inspiration Stop? | Bollywood

A well-made sports film has all the makings of a good artist and more often than not such films have done wonders at the box office. And as sports heroes write the history of the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo, filmmakers back home are hoping to draw inspiration from them for their next projects.

A Manipur-based film production company has already announced plans to do a biopic on the life of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won the country’s first silver medal in the women’s weightlifting event in Tokyo.

Now, many are predicting that a wave of movie announcements will soon follow in Bollywood, based on or inspired by the lives and achievements of some of these sports icons.

Filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani, who directed the sports biopic about the dadis shooter, Saand Ki Aankh (2019), said, Of course, I’m sure, already the filmmakers, who want to make films about them, have reached out to these sports stars. I know a lot of filmmakers are already thinking about it. It is a great moment for the country and such achievements should be reported on screen.

He says he would like to explore a film about the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, Rani Rampal. I love his journey to become a captain. She led from the front and it’s a great individual story that I would watch. She really is a Rani in the truest sense of the word.

Producer Anand Pandit is also looking to explore the idea of ​​making a movie about one of these Olympic heroes, considering how each director achieves what they do after making huge sacrifices we know nothing about. .

I would like to celebrate those players who fought so many battles to finally reach the victory podium. They are an inspiration as they have achieved worldwide glory through thick and thin. Their journey must be documented for posterity as it is winners like these who show us all that anything is possible if you have a dream and the courage to pursue it. Right now every player is an inspiration so giving a categorical answer wouldn’t be fair but yes that thought is very present in my mind and I hope to see it translated on film, he shares.

A biopic on PV Sindhu, which won a bronze medal this year in Tokyo, has already been in the works for two years now, while there is no official word on the film’s status, a source shares the directors. will now have to reconfigure the script with this new victory.

Business analyst Atul Mohan said: Some ads are definitely around the corner. You know what our filmmakers are like and they always want to take advantage of hot topics. We will see some in hockey, wrestling, for sure. A film on Dhyan Chand is in the works and that will also have a big advantage now that the men’s hockey team has won a bronze medal.

However, on a slightly different note, filmmaker Anees Bazmee believes it is far too early to make films about current Olympic heroes as they still have a long way to go in their careers.

I am very proud of the performance but it is not their final. Making a movie immediately won’t capture their future achievements which would be much better than what they did this year. It wouldn’t be fair to make a movie about them right away. But I would love to do a sports biopic, for sure, but it’s way too early to do it for me, he explains.

Echoing a similar sentiment, business analyst Komal Nahta also calls the idea a bit too premature. There are already many sports biopics in the public domain that are in the works, but to my knowledge there are no such plans at the moment for films about this year’s Olympic heroes. But I won’t be surprised if they announce a few, he explains.

And even if those who are planning these projects have not yet started the official process.

Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) Secretary Anil Nagrath informs: So far, we have not received any requests for title registration for films about these Olympic heroes.

A source from the Indian Council of Film and Television Producers said that although no titles have been recorded yet, they expect the filmmaker to line up to record films soon after the games are over and that they had preliminary talks with the players.