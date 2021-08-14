From ‘Ae Watan’ to ‘Teri Mitti’, 6 Bollywood songs to ignite the spirit of patriotism





India is set to celebrate Independence Day on Sunday. We all grew up watching the Independence Day ceremony on TV or at the Red Fort. Our hearts fill with pride as we witness our tiranga unfold. And since no celebration is complete without a Bollywood twist, there are several songs that beautifully capture the spirit of patriotism. Bollywood has its own way of expressing its love for the country. On the occasion of the 75rd Independence Day, here’s a look at recent patriotic Bollywood songs that will ignite the fire of patriotism. Teri Mitti Kesari (2019) The song Teri Mitti from the film by Akshay Kumars Kesari is sung by B Praak and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. He focuses on the soldiers’ emotions for his country. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is a period drama based on the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897. Vijayi Bhava – Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) The song Vijayi Bhava from the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi celebrates the fighting spirit in us. The song is written by Prasoon Joshi and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi is a period drama film based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai from Jhansi. Principal Lad Jaana Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) The song Main Lad Jaana from the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike is an intense Punjabi hymn and shows how lead actor Vicky Kaushal prepares for actual surgical strikes. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on the surgical attack carried out by the Indian armed forces in 2016. Raazi Ae Watan (2018) The song has male and female versions and both songs are capable of giving listeners goosebumps. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. ‘Ae Watan’ celebrates the true spirit of patriotism and shows how the character of Alias ​​Sehmat accepts any challenge and risks his own life to serve the country. Thaare Vaaste Parmanu (2018) Sung by Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song depicts the difficulties faced by the Indian armed forces during the secret mission. The film is based on the nuclear tests carried out by the Indian government in 1998 in Pokhran, Rajasthan. The mission allowed India to declare itself as the nuclear state. youtube.com/watch?v=-PDi7lF7nJw Tu Bhoola Jise Airlift (2016) The song Tu Bhoola Jise is an emotional turbulence, written by Kumaar, composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by KK. The song beautifully presents Indian patriotism and unity during the crisis. Vande Mataram towards the end of the song is sure to give you goosebumps. Posted on: Saturday August 14, 2021, 8:00 a.m. IST

