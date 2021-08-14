Entertainment
Ex-model claims in lawsuit she was raped as a teenager by agency manager
Carr Sutton was a 16-year-old runaway in 1985 when a model scout discovered her in northern California.
It wouldn’t be much longer before Sutton, then called Carr Otis, arrived in New York after catching the attention of Elite Model Management co-founder John Casablancas. The girl who had been homeless months earlier was about to embark on a career under the tutelage of the prestigious modeling agency.
She was a child when powerful adults she depended on at Elite attacked her sexually or turned a blind eye to the abuse, according to a lawsuit Sutton filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York on Thursday.
New York’s child victims law passed in 2019 gives Sutton, now 52, a resident of Boulder, Colo., An opportunity to bring legal action against the defendants Grald Marie, division chief European Elites; and Trudi Tapscott, a company executive who oversaw models in New York. The law allows for the filing of civil complaints in cases of alleged sexual abuse of children, up to the age of 55 for accusers.
There are few cases in our country’s history that have tackled such widely accepted sexual abuse and trafficking in young girls as this one, Suttons lawyer John Clune said. Carr is a champion and survivor who represents the countless other role models of women and children whose cases do not fit the narrow parameters of the Child Survivors Act.
“We look forward to exposing the predatory history of the modeling industry and holding accountable all those who have contributed to the abuse of some of its most vulnerable young daughters and children.”
Tapscott and a lawyer who has represented Mary in the past could not be reached for comment on Friday. Elite representatives could not be contacted either.
Marie said The New York Times last year, in a story of four women accusing Marie of rape or sexual assault, he flatly denied the allegations and said it would be inappropriate to comment further. Sutton was among the four women.
The Guardian reported that Maries’ lawyers had previously responded to the allegations, saying they were extremely upset by the charges against him, which he strongly contests. He intends to participate actively in the manifestation of the truth within the framework of the open criminal investigation.
Suttons’ lawsuit alleges fraud, negligence, an intentional act of emotional distress, and a conspiracy to commit sexual misconduct. She seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
She alleges in the lawsuit that Tapscott, who was actually a stay-at-home mom to young models, approved a plan to send 17-year-old Sutton to live in the Paris home of Marie, a sexual predator known to underage models.
Sutton had spent a few fruitless months in New York City when she was sent to Paris to live with Marie, knowing it would be good for her career, according to the lawsuit.
Instead of seeing her career blossom, according to the document, Marie repeatedly raped Sutton, trafficked her for sex with other powerful men, and provided her with vials of cocaine.
The Applicant moved into Maries’ apartment on the false pretext that he was sufficiently interested in her professional success that she could live in her personal residence. In Maries’ apartment, she was repeatedly raped by Marie and later trafficked by Marie to other wealthy men across Europe. The complainant was never paid for her modeling work, according to the lawsuit.
The court document also stated that when Sutton first met Marie, he told her that she would be successful if she obeyed him. But Sutton began to reject Marie’s sexual advances when she was 18, according to the lawsuit. Marie told her that no one told her: “No”.
“She was evicted from her apartment shortly after, according to the file.
The lawsuit said Marie, now 71, was accused of raping at least 15 models under her supervision and is the subject of a criminal investigation in Paris. He also alleges that Tapscott did not disclose to Sutton that she was sending him to live in a sex offender’s home.
Casablancas has given the green light to plans to send Sutton to Paris, according to the lawsuit. Casablancas died in 2013.
Casablancas and Marie were known to compete with each other to have sex with young models, according to the lawsuit, and the culture of sexually assaulting underage models was pervasive throughout the agency.
So the very adults charged with caring for these model children were competing with each other to see who could rape the most of them, according to the lawsuit. The competitive predatory environment among elite officials in child sexual abuse has only encouraged and developed predatory behavior within the industry.
Sutton went on to have a successful modeling career under different directions, making magazine covers and becoming a marketable face for fashion designers, according to the lawsuit. She has also appeared in films.
