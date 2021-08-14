40 Watt in downtown Athens to demand proof of COVID vaccination

The 40 Watts Club announced on Friday that it would require all guests to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from August 16.

In an article posted to social media and the site’s website, 40 Watt said, “Upon arrival, all guests must present STATE ID along with a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, or proof of their negative COVID-19 test result. Immunization cards may be presented at the box office with a hard or digital copy / photo. “

From October 1, all guests will be required to provide full proof of vaccination.

“We will continue to monitor local regulations and cases to inform our policy. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” read the post.

Earlier this week, The Old Pal, a cocktail bar on Prince Avenue, also announced it would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for customers.

Athens-Clarke County currently has an indoor mask warrant, which companies can unsubscribe from.