Ted Lassos’ saddest character has happy holidays

Ted lasso decided we could all use an advance for the holiday cheer. The final chapter of the series takes place over Christmas, with a particular story giving a little love and respect to a character who has been a kind of doormat.Jeremy swifts perpetually put on Leslie Higgins. As befits a doormat, this subplot is about Higgins saying welcome.

The Higgins will open the Christmas presents and then host an open house for players who don’t have families in town, the character told other coaches. It’s something we do every year. We usually have about two? “

Something in his voice suggests it’s an upbeat guess. But as the episode unfolds, Higgins finds himself welcoming virtually the entire team in a heartwarming streak that illustrates just how bonded the players have been under their new coach. It also finally rewards a gentle man who always puts the team first and himself last.

Higgins still doesn’t have an office, but in this episode he becomes the richest man in town. Swift himself is already getting his due. He has an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, competing against another Ted lasso actors Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Nick Mohammed.

Instead of being visited by three ghosts, Higgins spends Christmas with a team spirit. Colin hutton

Vanity Fair: I had a lonely vacation away from home, so I love that Higgins has this open house. But I’m still worried about him. When he said no one ever attended, I thought, oh no, it’s gonna be sad for him.

Jérémy Swift: Yeah, but that’s another show, isn’t it? It must have a positive twist!

I guess you are right. It shouldn’t surprise me, but it does.

It’s a surprise to him, you know, to have so many participants. He’s not used to it at all. But of course, it reflects Ted’s positivity and bringing people together as a community. They are all on the same page.

I thought it was such a beautiful thing that Higgins keeps doing it, even though it didn’t seem like a success before. Why do you think it is?

He has a kind of moral integrity to be persistent. This is why in the first season he was really in a dark place, as he was compromised with Rebeccas’ revenge storyline. But we see at home in the first season that he has a solid marriage and some teens who are going to be a little whiny, but he’s there for them. It’s a strong family.

When you first started playing Higgins, how did you feel that audiences needed to see to empathize with him?

We were going step by step, really. Fairly early on, you see he’s almost prophetic in his acknowledgment of Ted’s positivity. Higgins comes from a good place. He’s not one of the most toxic male characters on the show. So I just used my sense of smell to find out where he was going.

Why do you think he got to see who Ted Lasso was? Is it because Higgins himself was so often overlooked?

Yes, this is a very good approach. I think there is definitely some empathy there. He is used to being surrounded by people who have a lot of cynicism. It’s tiring, isn’t it? It’s energizing to be surrounded by someone who has a positive outlook on everything, like Ted did.

What was it like shooting the big party sequences?