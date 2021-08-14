Bollywoods Kareena Kapoor victim of online abuse on baby name | Global development

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has been abused online by extremists over her new baby name.

Kapoor came under attack on social media for calling her second son Jehangir, the imperial name of the 17th-century Mughal emperor, which means world conqueror. Kapoor, a Hindu, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, a Muslim and also a Bollywood star, were victims of marriage abuse.

Jehangir, the fourth Mughal emperor, ordered the torture and execution in 1606 of Sikh guru Arjan Dev, who opposed his rule. Many Hindus in India see Sikhs as part of a larger Hindu family.

The couple’s first child, now four, was named Taimur, named after a 14th-century Turkish conqueror who violently sacked Delhi in 1398.

When this name became public, the abuse began on social media. The couple have been accused of naming their son after a mass murderer, a monster, a genocidal maniac. Some commentators have likened the choice to naming a baby Hitler.

Kapoor said she had been scarred by online abuse and Khan said he had wondered for some time whether to change Taimurs’s name.

When the couple announced the birth of their second son, Jeh, in February, a few online commentators questioned whether it was short for Jehangir.

After the recent publication of Kapoors’ book, Pregnancy Bible, a photo of Jeh was found, with caption Jehangir Ali Khan, online abuse escalated.

Kareena Kapoor in a scene during the filming of the Bollywood production Kambakht Ishq in Venice 2008. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri / Reuters

One commenter tweeted: First child Taimur (who killed millions of Hindus) Second child Jehangir (who killed Guru Arjan Dev) What will be the name of the next one?

Another tweet read: After Taimur, the guy who killed 5% of the human population on earth, Jehangir, the Mughal who was addicted to opium and tyrant of debauchery is following up well. Opting for Aurangzeb would have made even more sense.

The attacks have highlighted how political and personal history in India is for some. Characters from the past and their actions are often seen in the context of current political and religious conflicts.

Among supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party and Hindu extremist groups, there has been a desire to erase the Mughal regime from history.

This attitude prompted BJP chief Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, to rename the state’s Muslim towns and replace them with Hindu names.

The district of Faizabad became Ayodhya. Mughalsarai Junction Station was changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. The city of Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj.

The secular culture of Bollywood allowed Hindus and Muslims to prosper. Interfaith marriages have become common. The reigning star triumvirate Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are Muslims, and two of them have married Hindu women.