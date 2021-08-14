BioEdge: Bollywood tackles surrogacy





It’s more in the “just for fun” category than in bioethics: a Bollywood film about surrogacy. Western films tend to be sober and problematic even though they are garnished with a bit of ironic humor. Mimi manages to turn international commercial surrogacy into a musical that still addresses some of the fundamental ethical issues involved when a woman rents her belly for money. The plot is simple. An American couple visiting Rajasthan is struck by the beauty of Mimi, a local dancer (very important for the following routines with acres of dancers) and approached via a mischievous taxi driver. He convinces her to sign a contract. Her parents are horrified when they find out, and Mimi is devastated when an ultrasound shows the child has Down syndrome. The couple orders her to abort the child (not a good idea of ​​American family values) but she refuses and decides to bring up the child on her own. The child is born healthy and the American couple offers to adopt him, but Mimi refuses. Americans find another child to adopt and everyone lives happily ever after. The film has been criticized for taking a stand against abortion. “Mimi … Is an attempt to roll back decades of Indian society by denouncing a woman’s right to choose an abortion enshrined in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act 1971, ”Anna Vetticad wrote in First post. “Contrary to the false impression created by the English Indian news media that only conservative Muslims and Christians are anti-choice, the truth is that clerics of all communities take this position.” Michel cook is editor of BioEdge

MORE ON THESE TOPICS | This article is published by Michael Cook and BioEdge under a Creative Commons license. You can republish or translate it for free with mention for non-commercial purposes by following these guidelines. If you teach at a university, we ask your department to donate. Commercial media should contact us for authorization and fees. Some articles on this site are published under different conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bioedge.org/bioethics/bollywood-tackles-surrogacy/13868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos