Aishwarya Rai Bachchans’ only project with former Tamil favorite Mani Ratnam is nearing completion. And the diva is now looking at a calendar of vacant dates.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali could opt for Aishwarya Rai over Rekha in Heera Mandi

She has now sent probes to her former favorite Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is currently launching the epic series. Heera mandi. We reliably learn that the lady is being considered for one of the tracks.

An informed source Bollywood HungamaThis is the same room for which Rekha was envisioned. But it is believed that Rekha has become difficult to lead over the years. Bhansalis’ enthusiasm for signing Rekha was considerably dampened by his treatment of director Abhishek Kapoor during the making of Fitoor when Rekha had to be abandoned overnight and replaced by Tabu. Rather than face such issues, Sanjay has given up on the idea of ​​starting Rekha and can go for Aishwarya instead.

Sanjay Bhansali and Aishwarya have previously collaborated on Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish.

