Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor is set to tie the knot with boyfriend Karan Boolani. The couple are said to be married in an intimate ceremony at Kapoor’s Juhu Residence on August 14. The wedding rituals will take place in the presence of family members and close friends.

According to reports, the wedding celebrations are expected to last two or three days. Rhea and Karan have been in a relationship for 13 years. Karan is a filmmaker with many commercials to his credit. He also assisted in the film Aisha which was produced by Rhea with Sonam Kapoor as the lead role.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor had returned from London to Mumbai in July after a year. Her husband Anand Ahuja has also reached Mumbai. Sonam and Anand were married in 2018 in a grand ceremony in the presence of several Bollywood personalities.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

