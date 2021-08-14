Gautam Rode questions the cleavage between actors according to their working medium | Bollywood





The existence of a gap between the film and television industry, and actors stereotyped according to their working medium, has often been highlighted by many actors in showbiz. Actor Gautam Rode believes that the emergence of the OTT space is leading to these lines becoming blurred and artists taking advantage of it. In the OTT space, there is no star. Anyone can come from anywhere and be recognized overnight with just one show. And people will start to like you. This is the power of the medium, says the actor, wondering why mediums are not only used to give stars but also for respect. Elaborating on the issue of the lack of equality in certain segments of showbiz, he adds, Equality zaruri bhi hai. Aisa nahi hai ke nahi hai actors, but kaam has limited hai. Now the job has started to open. But I want us to stop dividing people like yeh television actor, yeh movie actor and yeh actor OTT. Rode believes that every artist is equally dedicated to their craft and should be treated equally, without creating boundaries. For example, there is no division in the West between medium-based actors. Ek actor, actor hota hai. Usko kyun bolte hai ke aap television actor ho ya aap actor OTT ho ya movie actor. Aur ussi ke hisab se aapko izzat milti hai, shares the actor, known for Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn and Kaal Bhairav ​​Rahasya, stress, An actor is an actor. Our job is to perform, they shouldn’t be called stars. Aisa karne se sabka dimag sahi jagah pe rehta hai aur sab same level pe chalte hai. He also believes everyone should come together to close the gap. Everyone will be on the same page and we can create quality stuff en masse … Abhi hum log toh divide mein hi reh jaate hain. I’m glad things are moving in that direction, says rode, who turns 45 today. Speaking about his birthday plans, Rode shares that he will enjoy a short stay at a hotel in the city itself. I will stay at the hotel for at least three days and relax in the room. There is only one birthday wish, and that is go corona go. I hope he will disappear by the end of the year, he signs.

