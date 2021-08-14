Polka Dot Man actor David Dastmalchian on Hero Ending – The Hollywood Reporter

“I am a superhero!”

These words had weighed on David Dastmalchian for months. The actor was on the set of Panama The suicide squad preparing for the biggest scene of his biggest role yet. This is the moment his character, Polka-Dot Man, finds his purpose after a life of abuse, disappointment and loneliness. This is the moment when Abner Krill becomes a superhero.

“The day arrived and I was very scared”, says Dastmalchian Hollywood journalist. “I was really scared of what my voice, body and face was going to be capable of.”

The line was deeply personal to Dastmalchian, who had more in common with Abner Krill than filmmaker James Gunn realized when he wrote the role for the actor. Like Abner Krill, Dastmalchian was embarrassed by his skin. (He suffers from vitiligo, an autoimmune disease that causes loss of pigment in polka dot-shaped areas.) Like Abner Krill, the actor had spent his youth doubting himself and feeling lost. .

“I always thought I was going to be a failure in life,” says Dastmalchian, who shares two children with his wife, artist Evelyn Leigh. “I was always certain that I was going to be a failure as a father.”

The day the scene happened, a family issue arose at the home in Los Angeles. Dastmalchian desperately wanted to be there for his young son, but couldn’t. It tore him up inside.

Then something clicked as he looked around this street in Panama, full of hundreds of people, dirt flying all over the place.

“I was like, ‘You are a good father. You are a good father. ‘ I kept telling myself. And that made sense to me at the time, ”says Dastmalchian. “I was there with Idris [Elba], and I was trying to find the courage to face the scene. And I still felt like I was having a hard time getting there.

Then Gunn came to the rescue. The filmmaker was speaking through a loudspeaker to control the chaos, but felt his actor needed him.

“He put his microphone down, and he came up to me and hugged me and he just said, ‘You got this,’” Dastmalchian recalls. “He reminded me to just breathe and be just me. Like, ‘You can do that. I always knew you could do this. And then I did it.

Dastmalchian The suicide squad journey began months earlier with a line-up in February 2019. He was in Scotland for the premiere of his independent feature film All creatures below. Around midnight in his hotel room, his phone vibrated.

“I got a text from James that said, ‘I want you to be part of The suicide squad. ‘ My life changed then, ”says Dastmalchian, who had been friends with Gunn for years.

Gunn sent him the script, and the actor stayed awake until 4 a.m. to read it – shocked not only that Polka-Dot Man was a central figure in the film, but stunned by the role’s resonance with him. After finishing the script, Dastmalchian grabbed his phone and recorded a raw, emotional voicemail message for Gunn. He shared the recording with THR.

“I am truly honored to be able to play this character. He’s me, ”Dastmalchian said, his voice choked with emotion, in the post. “You don’t even know how much my stupid skin problems haunted me as a kid and how much I felt something was wrong with me. And how badly I wanted to kill myself… 18 years ago, when I was closest to killing myself. And now I love my life. And I’m so grateful to have Eve and the kids and I have my friends and you.

Before working in Suicide Team, Dastmalchian has spent years building a career that has seen some of the world’s greatest films use him as a utility player. He had proven himself to be a valuable asset in films like The black Knight, The ant Man and Blade Runner 2049 – and he has Dune release scheduled for October. Dastmalchian still finds it hard to believe the filmmakers are thinking of him for these roles, but that’s no surprise to those who know him.

“When I first read the script, I imagined it. I didn’t imagine anyone in any of the roles except him ”, Team co-star Margot Robbie tells THR. “When James Gunn said to me, ‘So David Dastmalchian is going to play Polka-Dot Man’, I was like, ‘This is so weird. It is him that I imagined throughout the course. It’s so clearly written for him. He elevates everything he does.

The suicide squad producer Charles Roven noticed Dastmalchian on their first DC movie, The black Knight, and I got to know him better over coffee in Panama.

“He’s so unique. He can do so many different things and so many different characters, ”said Roven. THR. “The Polka Dot Man is a clumsy character. He’s got that going for him, but he also has that sinister thing when you see him and you know he’s dangerous.

After years without an agent or manager, the actor signed this summer with Roven’s management company, Atlas Entertainment. Previously, Dastmalchian submitted acting offers through his personal email address listed on IMDB Pro, and worked only with a publicist and a lawyer to keep his career on track. It was an unusual arrangement for someone booking blockbuster roles for Marvel, DC and director Denis Villeneuve.

“I have been the person who is on the phone with people. No agents, no managers, ”explains Dastmalchian, who passed the contracts on to his lawyer, Duncan Hedges, when negotiating an offer. “I did everything on my own and got to know these people very intimately, which is how I love doing my business. “

His Team Castmate Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher II) recalls that Dastmalchian also brought these personal touches to her interactions with the cast and crew.

“When it was my birthday, he was the first to talk about it several days ago. “Don’t forget Daniela’s birthday. We have to buy him some polka dot cookies, ”recalls Melchior with a laugh.

Now Dastmalchian is preparing new issues of his comic, Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter and worked in Berlin, filming Dracula’s tinted horror film Demeter’s Last Voyage, with his family at his feet. He’s making the most of the moment, and maybe even lets himself believe he deserves a superhero ending.

In 2019, Dastmalchian wrapped that 4 a.m. voicemail message to Gunn with the same words that worried him so much on set.

“I’m a superhero,” the actor told Gunn. “So thanks.”