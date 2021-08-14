List of Marvel What If Actors Episode 1: Which MCU Actors Have Returned?





Editor’s Note: The following contains slight spoilers for Marvel’s What If …? Episode 1. A brand new Marvel TV show is now on Disney +, and unlike recent Marvel shows, this one may make you wonder who exactly is on screen at any given time. What if… from Marvel? delve into the multiverse and showcase some iconic moments from Marvel Cinematic Universe history in a new twist – what if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? Or if T’Challa had been kidnapped by Yondu instead of Peter Quill? These moments are not captured live, but rather in animation, which allows Marvel Studios to really visualize how different the MCU would have been had these events unfolded. The first episode of the series is aptly titled “What if … Captain Carter Was the First Avenger?” and this brings us back to the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. A small change in the timeline causes Peggy Carter to be injected with Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, and so “Captain Carter” is born. The story of this first episode covers much of the same events of The first avenger, which means a lot of familiar faces are seen. But who makes the voices of these memorable MCU characters? Are they all live counterparts? RELATED: “What If From Marvel …? »Review: Guaranteed fun for MCU superfans Unfortunately no. Not all MCU actors have returned for What if…?, but many did! First let’s see the what if MCU Returning Artists Episode 1 Voice Cast: Peggy Carter / Captain Carter – Hayley atwell Nick Fury – Samuel L. Jackson Clint Barton / Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner Dr Erskine – Stanley tucci Howard Stark – Dominique cooper Dum Dum Dugan – Neal McDonough Bucky Barnes – Sebastien stan Arnim Zola – Toby Jones Image via Marvel Studios It’s a pretty solid group of people who have come back to reprise their roles, namely people like Tucci and McDonough who only have a line or two. As for Marvel’s redesigns, the two most notable are Josh keaton like Steve Rogers and Ross Marquand as Johann Schmidt / Red Skull. We don’t know for sure why Chris evans hasn’t returned to voice Steve Rogers, who still has a strong supporting role in What if…? even if the character does not get the Super Soldier Serum. But it’s possible that Evans’ contract with Marvel ran out with Avengers: Endgame and the studio and / or Evans didn’t feel like renegotiating. Either way, veteran voice actor Keaton fits the role nicely. As for Marquand, this is his second time playing Red Skull. Hugo Weaving played the character in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger, but said he found Marvel “impossible” in negotiations to reprise his role in Avengers: Infinity War and decided not to do it, adding, “I didn’t really want to do it, but I would have.” So for Infinity war, Marvel Cast actor Ross Marquand to play a live-action version of Red Skull instead of Weaving, and he did such a good job that they brought him back as a voice actor for What if…? Corn What if…? Also introduces all-new characters that offer whole new voice-over opportunities. First and foremost there is Jeffrey wright like The Watcher, a being who can see all versions of the multiverse and who serves as the narrator for the series. Then Bradley Whitford voices Colonel Flynn, who serves as a misogynistic antagonist to Captain Carter as she tries to fight Hydra. Additionally, SNL alum Darrell hammond plays a Nazi general and Isaac robinson smith voices a character named Brick. Additional voices for what if Episode 1 includes Andreas Beckett, David Cowbill, Terri douglas, Matthew Lindquist, Arthur ortiz, Helene Sadler, Shane Sweet, and Matthew Wood. KEEP READING: How ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ Cleverly Avoided Jingoism

