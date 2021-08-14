Entertainment
Jarrod Langwinski embarks on production at a Hamlet actor
Jarrod Langwinski in Hamlet. Photo by Heidi Hodges.
The show must continue
Who hasn’t seen one of those old movies in which a Broadway star suddenly falls ill while a show is going on, and her young understudy continues on moments notice and earns rave reviews?
Guys, it can happen. And that do is happening in the garden of Bjrklunden this summer, right under our noses, with no fanfare at all.
Last winter, as Amy Ensign and Michael Stebbins, who direct Door Shakespeare, were trying to decide what they could stage this summer, there were plenty of scenarios they considered. If there had been a season in 2020, its centerpiece would have been Hamlet, starring veteran Shakespearean actor Ryan Schabach, who spent 13 seasons with Door Shakespeare and other companies across the country.
When Schabach reminded Ensign and Stebbins that he knew Guy Roberts, the founder and artistic director of the Prague Shakespeare Company, and had seen him perform in Houston in the 105-minute one-actor version of Hamlet that Roberts had created, the decision became easy.
Schabach was already under contract, and by early spring so was Jarrod Langwinski, a young Shakespearean actor who had been with Door Shakespeare in 2019. His assignments in 2021 were to serve as the company’s COVID-19 security manager. , a position required by the Actors Equity Association and as a Schabachs understudy.
Playing Hamlet was Schabach’s lifelong dream, and three and a half months before the first rehearsal on June 9, he got to work memorizing the roughly 9,000 lines of Roberts’ script.
Although this is a one-person show, Schabach plays all 17 characters, and the subtle way he lets audiences know which character he’s representing at all times is another story. Not to mention the perfectly believable way in which he leads a sword fight between himself and Laertes.
The show kicked off on June 30 and, as planned, Schabach put on seven impressive performances. Something happened on the night of July 7th, but like he said, I was so addicted to adrenaline that I didn’t pay attention to my body. The next morning, however, he took 10 steps and collapsed on the kitchen floor. He let Stebbins know he might need a day off.
Meanwhile, Langwinski had also memorized the 9,000 lines and scene directions just in case and got to Door County early, spending the entire month of May working online to prepare for his COVID-security post. 19. By some fortuitous miracle, his a the rehearsal had taken place on July 7, just hours before Schabach’s knee failure.
They kindly broke the news to me, Langwinski said. First, they said I could go there soon. Then they said there was a small chance that I would go that night. When they said, you got it, I went to a corner and did some breathing exercises and started to prepare for the show. There was very little time for it to sink in.
Ten minutes from the finish, sitting behind that old oak tree around which the stage is built, I finally understood: It’s happening. I do this show that I did once yesterday.
Just like in the movies, the understudy did an amazing job in the spotlight. And continued to do so throughout the race, as Ryan Schabach’s knee is stubbornly slow to heal. He has won countless accolades as a Shakespearean actor, director and producer and will, in the decades to come, win many more.
Jarrod Langwinski, this might be your first glowing review, but it won’t be your last.
