Versatile actor Alfie Scopp never stopped working

Alfie Scopp at his 100th birthday party in September 2019 with Nan Vernon, daughter of the late Canadian actor John Vernon. Karen hepburn

As early as 1954, a newspaper called Alfie Scopp one of the best character actors in Canada. He has held this distinction for decades. The versatile actor, who died in Montreal on July 24 at the age of 101, was no superstar, but he never stopped working.

He used to say he didn’t make a lot of money, but he always had a lot of work, his nephew said Kevin Sacks.

Mr. Scopp was the Clarabell Salt Sprayer on the Canadian version of the Hi Doody Show, Avram in the Norman Jews violin on the roof and the voice of Charlie in the Box in Rudolph the red nosed reindeer, the Christmas animated special recorded in 1964. The show was produced in the United States and Japan, and much of the voiceover work was done in Toronto by actors such as Mr. Scopp , who had decades of experience directing radio drama for Radio-Canada. They did the vocals without ever seeing the animation.

We didn’t know what the characters looked like. We just made up what we thought they would look like, he told an interviewer in 2014.

Alfred Scopp, still known as Alfie, was born in London, England on September 15, 1919. His father was a Jewish immigrant from Russia; her mother was born in England. Alfie was the fifth of seven children, and he said: Every two years there was a new baby.

The Scopp family moved to Montreal when Alfie was one year old. The family lived in the rue Saint-Urbain neighborhood made famous by the novelist Mordecai Richler. The Scopps were poor but happy, he said. Alfie left school halfway through 8th grade.

The director was an anti-Semite, Alfie recalls in a 1977 interview with Lorraine Thomson as part of an Actra Fraternal Benefit Society oral history project. The headmaster said to me: Scopp, if you weren’t Jewish, what would you be instead? I answered, Jewish, the class applauded, and the principal never spoke to me again.

Mr. Scopp playing the unfortunate sad sack Pte. Clarence Ball in the hilarious military comedy Turvey at the Avenue Theater in Toronto in January 1957. MICHAEL BURN

It was the Depression, and young Alfie was helping support his family by working as a courier and in restaurants. In 1940 he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force, but first had to ask his former director to vouch for him, which he did.

The Air Force turned out to be his ticket to show business. Mr. Scopp trained as a mechanic and volunteered for a position in Gander, Newfoundland, one of the largest air bases in the world at the time, used as a stopover and maintenance base for aircraft transported to Great Britain.

Thousands of military personnel from Canada, Newfoundland, the United States and Great Britain were stationed there at the time, according to Mr. Scopp. He started doing an act of vaudeville, doing comedy where he was introduced as Gander’s Bob Hope. He was in charge of entertainment and began writing for others as well as performing for large audiences.

One of the people he met at the base was another artist: Sammy Davis Jr. The two have remained lifelong friends. The base also had its own radio station, VORG (Voice of Radio Gander) and Alfie Scopp, 23, was recruited to host a show called Jive five and a sports show where he developed a talent for talking ad-lib.

Mr. Scopp was the voice of Charlie in the Box in Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Christmas animated special recorded in 1964. The Canadian Press

At the end of the war, after almost three years in Gander, he decided that his future was that of a performer, but not in Montreal. He decided to go to Toronto and attend the Lorne Greene School of Broadcasting, run by wartime CBC radio news anchor Lorne Greene, who later rose to fame as the show’s father. American television. Windfall.

At first Mr. Greene said there was no room, but he asked Alfie to advertise in his studio, and he talked for several minutes about hitchhiking in across the United States and Canada. All of a sudden he was accepted.

Other people in his class in 1946 included many future stars of American and Canadian television: Fred Davis, the future host of the CBC show. Home page challenge, actor Leslie Nielsen, Gordie Tapp, future star of the American program Hee haw, and actor and comedian Don Harron.

On his first day of class, Mr Scopp showed up with a black eye, knocked down by a jealous boyfriend after a dance the day before. The teachers were already famous: John Drainie, Mavor Moore, Lister Sinclair and Andrew Allen, all Canadian drama heavyweights of their time.

Mr. Scopp began acting, first on stage, then in a long series of CBC dramas, first on radio and then on television, after the CBC television broadcasts began in 1952. His first real paycheck for a radio drama was $ 45, which he joked. covered 18 weeks rent; he was paying $ 2.50 a week for a room.

There has been stage work and critics, including Spring Thaw, who have traveled across Canada. At first there was work for television, including an hour-long show that Mr Scopp and his colleagues would write and perform live on a weekly basis. The videotape was far into the future. He spent his time doing a voiceover on a National Film Board educational film on accident protection. Work was work.

One day, while driving through the parking lot of the CBC building, Mr. Scopp came across a friend who had just auditioned for the clown position on Hi Doody. Mr Scopp called, auditioned and got the part.

They gave me a bottle of seltzer and told me that until now no one really knew how to do this. I sprayed everyone, fooling around. And the next day they called, and I started to work, Mr Scopp said.

Playing the Clarabell Clown on CBCs Hi Doody Maybe it was a little outrageous compared to more serious work, but it was regular, and it lasted five years. Five days a week. The secret was to improvise and be funny. It was a natural.

Larry Mann as Cap’n Scuttlebutt and Mr. Scopp as Clarabell, right, on CBC-TV children’s show Howdy-Doody in 1956. Radio-Canada

Mr. Scopp worked on The Wayne and Shuster Show, The rhythm of Barris and a series of Canadian television shows. He went behind the scenes of Home page challenge, hosted by his classmate Mr. Davis. The idea of ​​the program was to pick someone who had been in the news and ask four panelists to ask questions to guess the story or identity of the guest. Mr. Scopps’ job was to chase guests from all over the world. The guest booking he was most proud of was the landing of Sir Edmund Hillary, who led the first expedition to reach the summit of Mount Everest, and Jacques Piccard, the Swiss ocean engineer who helped build ships for deep sea exploration. Both on the same program.

When I spoke to Jacques Piccard he was a little reluctant, but when I told him the other guest was Edmund Hilary he said: I’ll be there, remembers Mr Scopp.

Mr. Scopp participated in the development of the idea of Hee Haw, the country-themed television show that aired in the United States. He suggested that they use Canadian artists, especially Gordie Tapp and Don Harron, who played Hayseed, a version of his character from the Ottawa Valley.

I was in Los Angeles with them when they got the idea to Hee Haw. They said let’s make a country Laugh, “Mr Scopp told The Globe and Mail. They knew nothing about the country, so I said, contact Gordie Tapp. He knows all about the country, to work on Hoedown Country. They called him right away and Gordie signed on for Hee Haw.

Mr. Scopp was instrumental in starting the career of a young singer who became a superstar.

I lazily watched a CBC TV show called Choose the stars. There was an accordionist and he was followed by this young guy singing. A few bars in her song, and I yelled at my wife to come see her child. We agreed it was something special, not if the audience the accordionist won set us a high standard in Canada. Anyway, I learned that the young singer’s name was Robert Goulet and that he was a student at the Toronto Conservatory of Music. The next day I met Bob, liked him and booked him for a show I was writing for, and Bobs’ career in television began.

After their first meeting, Mr. Scopp gave Mr. Goulet a small role on Hi Doody. It was long before Mr. Goulet became Lancelot in the Broadway hit Camelot, which made its reputation. Mr. Scopp was the witness at two of Mr. Goulets’ weddings and a porter at his funeral.

Mr. Scopp has appeared in six major feature films, the most important being Canadian director Norman Jewisons Violin on the roof. He was playing Avram, the bookseller.

Mr Scopp slowed down around the age of 65 and only worked when he was interested. During his long retirement he enjoyed playing golf and was an avid fan of the Toronto Blue Jays.

My uncle had been an avid baseball fan since the 1930s. He was a season ticket holder for the Blue Jays from their inaugural season in 1977 until the early 2000s and spent winters waiting for the start of the season. spring training, said Kevin Sacks.

Mr. Scopp leaves behind his sister, Frances Sacks, mother of Kevin Sacks; her longtime partner, Cheryl Wrye; and the extended family.