Singer and actor Ben Platt prepares for North American tour





Ben platt Actor and singer Ben Platt has announced his biggest North American tour to date, a 27-city tour through arenas and other major venues that kicks off February 23 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. and will stop at Madison Square Garden, Target Center, Bridgestone. Arena, Santa Barbara Bowl and ending April 8 at the Hollywood Bowl. Fans can sign up for presales now via Platts website . American Express M card members can purchase tickets before the general public from Thursday August 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday August 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time, no pre-sale registration is required. Additional presales begin Monday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Public sales begin Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages are also available. The tour announcement coincides with the release of Reverie, Platts second solo album. The album’s first single, Imagine, was released earlier this summer. Platt won a 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan Hansen in the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen. He also received a Grammy Award for his role in the recording of the musical. Platt’s work also includes memorable roles in the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 films, and the Netflix series The Politician, for which he was nominated for a Golden. Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022 February 23 Orlando, FL Amway Center February 25 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino February 26 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena February 28 Atlanta, GA Fox Theater March 2 Fairfax, Virginia EagleBank Arena March 3 Boston, MA Agganis Arena March 4 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena March 6 New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 8 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center March 9 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center March 11 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum March 13 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theater March 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena March 16 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theater March 18 Minneapolis, MN Target Center March 19 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena March 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena March 24 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Center March 25 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie March 28 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center March 30 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater March 31 Portland, OR Cloud Theater April 2 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas April 3 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park April 5 Stanford, California Frost Amphitheater April 6 Santa Barbara, California Bol Santa Barbara April 8 Los Angeles, California Hollywood Bowl

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pollstar.com/article/singer-actor-ben-platt-plots-north-american-tour-148618 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos