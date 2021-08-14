Entertainment
Don Cheadle defends Kevin Hart after interview goes viral
Actors Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle came on so close to have a real heart-to-heart moment on the old new Peacock series, Hart to Heart.
But let Hart spoil the moment by putting his foot in his mouth.
In an excerpt Hart and Cheadles’ high-profile interview that went viral on Thursday, Cheadle reflects on the blessing and curse of a demanding job that allows one to support their family.
Released last weekThe conversation instantly derails, however, when the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor casually mentions his age and Hart loses his mind.
We were very lucky, of course, to be able to create these opportunities for ourselves and for our children and to be able, for the first time in my family, … to have a chance at all that this means. generational wealth, says Cheadle. But at the same time … I am 56 years old “
Thin! Hart intervenes, making no attempt to hide his astonishment.
Without missing a beat, Cheadle does what Cheadle does best and goes into serious actor mode, hitting Hart with a searing gaze.
I’m sorry, Hart said, bending over under the stern gaze of the Black Monday stars. It was a thought, and I let it slip. I didn’t mean it that way. … I didn’t think so from the way it came out.
Well, do a poll on what you meant to say with the folks here, later, after the shows are over, said Cheadle, engaging the bit with a fake irritation (?).
At this point, the discussion has completely shifted from a deep meditation on family values to a debate over whether Hart said Shit! like in Damn, I wouldn’t have guessed! or, shit! as in, Damn! It’s old!
If we could play it again now, they’re two different whores, Cheadle jokes. Do you want me to tell you how you said it? Do you want me to tell you how you said it?
Also amused by Harts ‘out-of-control outburst and Cheadles’ scathing response, the internet couldn’t get enough of the Twitter exchange.
No it just killed me because that’s how I waste moments, @BigMalikMoves wrote in a tweet which has amassed nearly 90,000 likes.
It’s a good day when my favorite actor @DonCheadle is trending for this hilarity, tweeted author and podcast host Jemar Tisby. That look !
After some skeptics blasted Hart for what they saw as inexcusable behavior, Cheadle came to his friends’ defense, making it clear that the tense interaction was a lot of fun and part of their natural rapport.
EVERYBODY please watch the entire episode, Cheadle tweeted. “[On] At the top to understand that it’s just the way we play, it’s a really good game I think. the first question he asks me is drugs; do you do them? in the parking lot i said he looked like a black lantern in that costume. it’s just us.
You can stream Hart and Cheadles in a full hour-long conversation on NBC Peacock.
