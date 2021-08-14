Actor Jonah Hill reveals charming Santa Monica settlement





Now that Jonah Hill is having a blast by the sea at New luxurious excavations in the Malibu colony gated community, it looks like the two-time Oscar nominee (Moneyball, The Wolf of Wall Street) no longer needs his other home, an attractive colonial-style gem in the city. Less than two years after he paid $ 6.7 million for the Santa Monica pied-à-terre, real estate records reveal he quietly sold the place as part of a clandestine off-market transaction. Nicolas Dreyfus, CEO of the Frame fashion brand, paid $ 7.2 million for the Santa Monica home, which Hill bought from singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark in 2019. Coincidentally, the former owners of its new $ 9 million Malibu mansion are none other than Stark’s parents, Richard and Laurie Stark, who own the popular Chrome Hearts jewelry / clothing line. A way to keep everything in family! While Hill rubs shoulders with his prominent neighbors in the Malibu Colony, including Sting, Flea, John McEnroe, and Rob Reiner or perhaps spending time on the East Coast in his posh Manhattan loft in the city’s NoHo neighborhood, Dreyfus will reside in this elegant four bedroom, four bathroom home located along one of Santa Monica’s most desirable streets. Nestled atop the forested Santa Monica Canyon, a few blocks from the Palisades Bluffs, the home is tucked safely away from the street behind mature magnolias and doorways. Inside, 3,100 square feet of living space includes a living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace and built-in features, as well as a carefully updated kitchen equipped with high-end Wolf and Sub appliances. -Zero. An adjacent breakfast nook shares space with a brick-built pizza oven, and there’s also a spacious living / office area, as well as a formal dining area with patio doors that open onto a patio. decorated with bougainvillea. Set in its own private wing on the ground floor, the main retreat features a fireplace, as well as a luxurious marble bath with chandelier, dual sinks, soaking tub and shower. independent. Two additional bedrooms on the upper level share a balcony that spans almost the entire length of the house; a one-bedroom guest house with fireplace is also tucked away in the backyard, where visitors can enjoy an indoor sauna in combination with an outdoor lounge and alfresco dining via a secluded brick patio and shaded, or maybe a dip in the sparkling pool and spa gracing the picturesque 0.28 acre lot. The story continues More from DIRT

