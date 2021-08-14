Actor Kaley Cuoco slams German trainer hitting horse at Olympics; offers to buy ‘Saint Boy’





Actress Kaley Cuoco has expressed her displeasure with the German trainer accused of hitting an uncooperative horse during the recent Tokyo Olympics. The actor called rider Annika Schleu and her trainer Kim Raisner “shameful” and added that it does not represent our sport. She also offered to buy the Saint Boy horse and give it the “life it should have”. Kaley Cuoco unhappy with incident involving horse during Olympics Sharing photos of athlete Annika Schleu bursting into tears after the horse refused to jump, Kaley wrote that it was her “duty and her heart to comment on this shame”. the The Big Bang Theory The star added that it was “not an Olympic show jumping”. She added: “It’s a disgusting, classless and abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of itself.” She added that the athlete and his team “have not made the pride of your country or of this sport”. Kaley also wrote, “You make us look bad. Shame on you and good luck on any animal that comes in contact with you.” Asking “name your price,” she then added that she would buy the horse and give it the life it should have. The German trainer had been suspended after images were broadcast of her hitting the horse. In the video, Raisner could be seen leaning over a fence to hit the horse Saint Boy, who refused to jump in the show jumping event. The International Modern Pentathlon Union said it had looked through the footage and confirmed that Rained “appeared to be hitting the horse with his fist.” He added that his actions were deemed to be against the rules. The suspension only applied for the Olympics which ended on Sunday. Kaley Cuoco on the professional front Meanwhile, on the work side, Kaley, known for her character Penny in The Big Bang Theory, currently working on the film The Toronto Man. She’s working alongside Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Ellen Barkin in the action comedy set to hit theaters on January 14 next year. The film will be directed by Patrick Hughes. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

