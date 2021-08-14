Anger at Yasukuni Shrine by Japanese Defense Chief Kishi, Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan, East Asia

TOKYO – Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has sparked outrage in China and South Korea for visiting the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine, while popular Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan has sparked anger over his photos on the same site.

Mr Kishi paid tribute to the Yasukuni Shrine on Friday afternoon (August 13), hours after the minister in charge of the Covid-19 strategy, Yasutoshi Nishimura, did so.

Their visits preceded the 76th anniversary of Emperor Hirohito’s declaration of surrender on Sunday. The shrine is considered a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, as 14 convicted Class A war criminals are enshrined among the more than 2.4 million war dead commemorated there.

Mr. Kishi, the first sitting defense chief to visit the Shinto shrine since Defense Minister Tomomi Inada in 2016, said he “paid tribute to those who gave their lives fighting for our country” while committing to renounce war and protect the peace.

But the wartime colonization of its neighbors by Japan remains a political powder keg in Northeast Asia, where wounds remain alive over issues such as the Nanjing massacre in China and the enlistment of comfort women in China. South Korea.

Tokyo refuses to be drawn into what it calls “apology diplomacy” given its past apologies and reparations, although these are viewed by its neighbors as insincere.

At the same time, concern is mounting over Japan’s growing military power and warmongering, amid discussions about acquiring first-strike capabilities and reports that a “drastic” increase in defense spending is to be expected.

Against this controversy, Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan, known for period drama Word Of Honor (2021), has been accused of “defying national dignity” after photos of him at Yasukuni shrine taken in 2018 began to appear. circulate on social networks on Friday.

“As a public figure, he lacked historical knowledge and totally ignored the trauma of the nation, which is totally unreasonable,” the state-run People’s Daily said.

More than 20 companies in China, including Coca-Cola, have abandoned their partnership with Mr. Zhang despite his apologies for hurting the feelings of his compatriots and his promise to “always remember the wounds left by history.”

China has also expressed deep displeasure with Mr. Kishi’s visit to the shrine, with Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian saying it “once again reflects Japan’s bad attitude towards its history of China. aggression and its sinister intention to challenge the post-war international order “.

Senior Colonel Wu accused Japan of a smear campaign against China’s defense policy and military development, meddling in Taiwan and provocative acts in the South China Sea.

“A nation will not have a future if it cannot face its history,” he said. “Japan must sincerely reflect on its history of aggression, keep historical lessons in mind, take steps to correct its wrongdoing, and do good deeds to earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community.”



Mr. NobuoKishivisiting Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, August 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS

This message was also delivered to South Korea, where the Foreign Ministry summoned Mr. Naoki Kumagai, Deputy Head of Mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to raise a strong protest.

Mr. Lee Sang-ryol, managing director of Asia-Pacific affairs, called Mr. Kishi’s visit “deplorable” as the shrine “embellishes the Japanese invasion of the Korean peninsula.”

South Korea also commemorated Comfort Women Memorial Day on Saturday, with President Moon Jae-in calling for the dignity of these former Comfort Women to be properly restored.

Separately, Mr. Nishimura has also been criticized in Japan for his visit to Yasukuni, which intervenes despite appeals to the public to avoid “non-essential outings” and to refrain from traveling to pay homage to their ancestral graves during the Bon Festival. this week-end.

Netizens underscored the irony that the visit was “not essential,” while liberal Asahi Shimbun criticized Mr. Nishimura for “ignoring his own advice” as Japan passed the 20,000 mark. Covid-19 cases in a single day on Friday, just 15 days after first reaching 10,000 cases in one day.