Doctor Who Master Actor responds to fan spin-off pitch





Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan tweeted a response to a fan’s presentation for a spinoff show from Master, suggesting that we “really don’t want” to see what he does.

Doctor Who‘s Sacha Dhawan, who plays villainous The Master, responded to a fan’s argument for a spinoff show of Master. Dhawan first appeared as the Master in the opening episode of the sci-fi show’s latest series, “Spyfall, Part 1,” which aired in January 2020. Representing the villainous Time Lord, who can “regenerate” into a new body when fatally injured, Dhawan’s performance as the ninth on-screen incarnation of the villainous Time Lord has received critical acclaim. Dhawan’s embodiment of the Master appeared during the twelfth series of Doctor Who, causing trouble for the Doctor and his companions on their travels in time and space. He emerged as the master in the heyday of “Spyfall Part 1”, having disguised himself as a former MI6 agent named O. He returned in “The Timeless Children” to reveal one of the most important moments and the most controversial of Doctor Who story: that The Doctor is the Timeless Child, an ancient being who predated the universe and helped create the Time Lord race. At the end of the episode, the master is presumed dead, having been caught in the detonation of the Death Particle, which wipes out all life. But Dhawan quickly became a fan favorite, with many keen to see him return.

Related: Doctor Who: Every Actor Who Played The Master A fan on Twitter jokingly featured a spinoff show of Master because they "I just wanna see what the Master does on his own. "Responding via his Twitter account, Dhawantweeted, "You really don't …with a finger-on-lips emoji. Check out the tweet below: Derivative shows are far from being a foreign concept. Doctor Who. Popular Captain Jack Harkness, who returned to the show on the latest New Years special, "Revolution of the Daleks", introduced the spinoff series 2006-2011 Torchwood: The Adventures of Sarah Janefollowed his beloved companion Sarah Jane Smith, and 2016To classifycentered on a group of teenagers from the school where partner Clara Oswald worked. To classify also featured cameos from Doctor Who characters, including Peter Capaldi's TwelfthDoctor. The Audio Adventures, produced by the Big Finish Company, have also produced spin-off audio plays featuring former Doctors, Fellows, and Villains – most recently with the return of the Ninth Doctor, Christopher Eccleston. Although Dhawan did not reveal anything in his tweet, the suggestion that we "truly not"wanting to see what the master is doing seems like a nod to the naughty things he might be doing along the journey. But the inclusion of the" shhh emoji! " suggests something secretive. While Dhawan may just lightly tease fans with his response, and a spinoff series for The Master may seem unlikely, it is no exaggeration that his character may return to Doctor Who. The Masters have returned to the past, including the return of John Simm to Series 10 after an eight-year absence. As for the Master presumed dead at the end of Series 12, that's not too big of a deal for a time travel show where characters can regenerate. But with showrunner Chris Chibnall and Doctor Jodie Whittaker leaving the series next year, the new showrunner might want a whole new master for a whole new doctor. Series 13 of Doctor Whois due later this year. Next: Doctor Who Theory: The Master Is Also A Timeless Child



