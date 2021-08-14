Cruel Summeractor Chiara Aurelia – The New Indian Express





By Express news service Chiara Aurelia played nerdy teenage Jeanette Turner in Cruel Summer, one of the biggest surprises on television this year. When Kate Wallis, the most popular girl in high school, mysteriously disappears without a trace, Jeanette cautiously puts herself in her shoes, conjuring up friends, lover, and ultimately Kate’s entire existence. That doesn’t complete his character arc though; there is more bubbling under Jeanette. The non-linear storyline plays with the timeline, allowing us to see her character transform over time, going from a kind, gullible teenager in 1993 to the most hated person in the Americas in 1995. It’s a lot to chew on, but Chiara skillfully plays Jeanette, delivering a performance dripping with loathing and regret. Speaking of her first impression of the script, she said, I hadn’t read anything like it before; from time jumps to character evolution, there was a lot of stuff that I found super exciting. In a particular gesture, the creators of the series refrained from revealing the end of the series to the actors. It was crazy! Chiara said, sharing his experience as an actor on the show without a clue of the climax. When I signed the series, I expected to see the ending sooner. The showrunners, however, had other plans; they made us wait for the shooting of the eighth episode before revealing the mystery to us. We became the audience and began to study the puzzle together, she says, adding that it was initially difficult to find the tone and tone of her performance. As the show wasn’t necessarily shot in chronological order, this was an added challenge. We would shoot footage from 95 in the morning to 93 in the afternoon and shoot a bit of 94 in the evening, depending on the schedule. It was a challenge for every actor and team member. Not only the perspective of each character, but even the aesthetic and visual style also changed drastically between these years. It was confusing at times, but once we got to grips with an ever-changing atmosphere it was enjoyable. Speaking of actors or performances that influenced her portrayal of Jeanette, says Chiara, Drawing from the ’90s set, I was inspired by the performances of a young Winona Ryder, Drew Barrymore, Jodie Foster and so many other incredibly talented women. At the macro level, she adds that the cinema was her first acting coach. I learned the most from watching movies; I’ve seen all the classics and try to keep up with the new movies. I think it’s really exciting to watch a movie that tears your heart apart or makes you happy. My favorite movie is The Wizard of Oz starring Judy Garland. And I would love to be a part of a musical at some point! Chiara said with a smile. Several films in the past have been guilty of fueling the stereotype of the nerdy teenager. Cruel Summer also emphasizes the difference between the nerdy girl and the popular girl but her gaze is never pejorative. The writing, coupled with Chiaras’ performance, beautifully humanizes Jeanette. Chiara says it was a conscious effort to sidestep stereotypes. Stereotypes can be precarious. I strive to play multidimensional characters who show the world that there is more than one thing going on in our lives. I think this is an important subject to discuss. Jeanette is stupid, clumsy, popular, sad, depressed and pretty; she is everything. She’s more than just a picture of what a teenage girl should look like. Stressing that on television, we hope to spread the message to young people around the world that it is perfectly normal to be confused and in conflict, she concludes.

