Nanci Griffith, singer who mixed folk and country, dies at 68
Nanci Griffith, a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who kept one foot in folk and the other in country and who was fortunate enough to have such a comfortable voice in both genres, has passed away Friday. She was 68 years old.
His death was announced by his management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment. Her statement did not indicate where she died or the cause of death, saying only, Nancis wants no further official statements or press releases to occur for a week after her death.
While Ms Griffith often wrote political and denominational material, her most beloved songs were closely observed tales of small town life, sometimes with painful detail in the lyrics, but generally sung with deceptive prettiness. His song Love at Five and Dime, for example, follows a couple romance from her teenage origins when Rita was 16 / Hazel eyes and brown hair / She made the Woolworth counter shine through old age, when Eddie traveled with bar groups / until this let arthritis take his hands / Now he’s selling insurance on the side.
The song was a country hit in 1986 but for Kathy Mattea, not for Mrs. Griffith. Likewise, while Ms. Griffith was the first person to record From a Distance, written by Julie Gold, the song went on to be a smash hit for Bette Midler.
Ms. Griffith sometimes affected a folkloric flippancy towards mainstream success. She told Rolling Stone in 1993 that she didn’t mind Ms. Mattea having the hit version of Love at the Five and Dime: It’s great that Kathy has to sing this for the rest of her life and I don’t. not.
Nanci Caroline Griffith was born July 6, 1953 in Seguin, Texas, about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio, to Marlin Griffith, book publisher and singer in barber shop quartets, and Ruelen Strawser, real estate agent and amateur actress. I come from a fundamentally very dysfunctional family, she told the Texas Monthly in 1999. I had very, very irresponsible parents.
When she was a child, her family moved to Austin; her parents divorced in 1960.
By the age of 12, Ms. Griffith was writing songs and performing in Austin clubs. A formative experience came when, as a teenager, she saw a performance by the melancholy Texan troubadour Townes Van Zandt; She particularly identified with her song Tecumseh Valley, about a doomed young woman named Caroline, and it has become a staple in her songbook.
She told the New York Times in 1988: When I was young I listened to Odetta records for hours and hours. Then, when I started high school, Loretta Lynn arrived. Before that, country music hadn’t had a guitarist who wrote his own songs.
After attending the University of Texas, Ms. Griffith remained in Austin. She worked as a kindergarten teacher while pursuing music, performing alongside Lucinda Williams, Lyle Lovett and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. She put finger paints aside when she won a writing award at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas; she released her first album, Theres a Light Beyond These Woods, in 1978. It was the first of four folk albums she would do for tiny labels in eight years, in which she also toured constantly.
In 1985, she moved to Nashville, where she was rewarded with a contract with a major. Writing in The New York Times in 1987, Stephen Holden hailed his signing with MCA Nashville as a positive harbinger for the country music industry, calling him among the most gifted writers to pursue a southern country variant. from the faith-based singer-songwriter fashion that dominated Los Angeles rock in the early to mid-1970s.
She put together a group, the Blue Moon Orchestra, which would stay together for over a decade, and bolstered their finely crafted songs with country-pop muscle, a mix she called folkabilly.
Her label, however, was baffled by her. She told Rolling Stone in 1993 that the radio person at MCA Nashville told me that I would never be on the radio because my voice hurt people’s ears. After two albums destined for the country market met with positive reviews but poor sales, she made two albums that attempted to reach pop fans, an effort that was successful in Ireland but not the United States. Her breakthrough came when she changed labels to Elektra and returned to her folk roots.
His 1993 album, Other Voices, Other Rooms (named after Truman Capotes’ debut novel), included 17 versions of songs by his folk ancestors, including Malvina Reynolds and Woody Guthrie. Hailed by critics as an intimate delight, it won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album and was certified Gold with sales of over 500,000 copies.
Ms. Griffith followed him in 1998 with the album Other Voices, Too (A Trip Back to Bountiful), accompanied by a book, Nanci Griffiths Other Voices: A Personal History of Folk Music, but it was less successful.
Ms Griffith was a living connection not only to previous songwriters, but also to music from Ireland (she performed with the Chieftains) and Texas (she toured with surviving members of Buddy Hollys’ band The Crickets ).
She continued to play through two episodes of cancer and a painful case of Dupuytens contracture, an abnormal thickening of the skin on the hand, which severely limited the mobility of her fingers.
In 2008, the American Music Association awarded him a Lifetime American Trailblazer Award. In 2012, when she released her 18th and last studio album, Intersection, she explained her motivations to the New York Times: I put in music and in words things that annoyed and hurt me. All of a sudden they were there and ready to go out.
Ms Griffith was married to Texan singer-songwriter Eric Taylor from 1976 to 1982. Complete information on the survivors was not immediately available.
In 1993, at age 39, when she had yet to win a Grammy and her business prospects were uncertain, Ms Griffith told Rolling Stone what motivated her:
Longevity I guess this is the brass ring for me. I always want to hear my music come back to me when I’m 65.
Jordan Allen contributed reporting.
