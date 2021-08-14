Nanci Griffith, singer who mixed folk and country, dies at 68

Nanci Griffith, a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who kept one foot in folk and the other in country and who was fortunate enough to have such a comfortable voice in both genres, has passed away Friday. She was 68 years old.

His death was announced by his management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment. Her statement did not indicate where she died or the cause of death, saying only, Nancis wants no further official statements or press releases to occur for a week after her death.

While Ms Griffith often wrote political and denominational material, her most beloved songs were closely observed tales of small town life, sometimes with painful detail in the lyrics, but generally sung with deceptive prettiness. His song Love at Five and Dime, for example, follows a couple romance from her teenage origins when Rita was 16 / Hazel eyes and brown hair / She made the Woolworth counter shine through old age, when Eddie traveled with bar groups / until this let arthritis take his hands / Now he’s selling insurance on the side.

The song was a country hit in 1986 but for Kathy Mattea, not for Mrs. Griffith. Likewise, while Ms. Griffith was the first person to record From a Distance, written by Julie Gold, the song went on to be a smash hit for Bette Midler.