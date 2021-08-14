Entertainment
Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: A Very Special Christmas Episode
Season 2, Episode 4, Bell Carol
Houston? We have a Christmas episode.
Here I tried to convey the relatively subtle differences of Ted Lasso’s second season compared to the first. And then, four episodes later, they give it all away. It’s not just that they produced a Christmas episode, although it airs in August is that it is an episode which, at the time, would have been presented like a very special Christmas episode: absurdly edifying even for Ted Lasso! seasonal soft, devoid of tension or contention, and so on.
This was Ted Lasso’s first season’s unfair stunt: that it was too much about making viewers feel good (like it was a bad thing), and that he didn’t want to go any further. which he actually did, mostly without doing a big deal about it.
Our latest episode, on the other hand, is not just a vacation episode, but a meta-vacation episode: an episode about the vacation. movies, and on a particular film. There are red herrings scattered around you, you have to love the Christmas Story floor lamp that Keeley reveals early on and the partial previews of It’s a Wonderful Life. But this episode is aimed at a much more precise target.
Invitation from Rebeccas to a Christmas party in Elton johns may be the first obvious clue. Why, his Christmas plans seem almost as impressive as those of a certain rocker out of date around 2003.
And then, about a third of the way, we get the bad breath holiday calamity of Phoebes. A boy at school was mean to me, says Phoebe, prompting perhaps the most terrifying question in television history from his uncle Roy: what is wrong do? (Roys following Where does Bernard live? Suggests an entirely different and decidedly intriguing direction the Lasso franchise could have taken.)
Instead, we get a remarkably familiar door-to-door assignment in London by Roy, Keeley, and Phoebe. They seek assistance with oral health, it is perhaps the most American joke at the expense of Britain that Ted Lasso allowed himself yet, but they might as well be Hugh Grant asking if Natalie lives here?
Yes, it’s actually Ted Lasso’s Very Special Love Actually episode. And while I have some unusually strong feelings about Richard Curtiss if necessary in love, I’ll keep them to myself for once. (Although I should probably note here that there is a Once reference in the episode.)
The ensuing commercially upbeat subplots fall as thick to the ground as snow could be if it weren’t for midsummer. Ted has his first Christmas FaceTime interrupted by his son embracing the thrill of the new drone he has acquired. But just when he starts pouring himself sad whiskey solo and staring at an unshaven Jimmy Stewart at the end of his rope! Rebecca presents herself with a salute on the sidewalk outside her window. Moments later we have a busker singing Last Christmas. It is, I hope, as close as Ted Lasso will ever come to Glee.
The following is a very enjoyable television with no significant signs of conflict or adversity. The Higginss Family Christmas they always invite AFC Richmonds players to away from their families unexpectedly welcomes a crowd; Ted and Rebecca deliver absurdly oversized Christmas stockings to children who sent letters to Santa; and, as Roy announces to Phoebe and Keeley, we were going to my stupid upscale neighborhood. And if we don’t find a dentist in ten houses, you each get a thousand pounds.
And, because we all believe in Christmas miracles or, at least in my case, Roy Kent-related miracles, they do indeed find a dentist who has a treatment plan for Phoebes’ halitosis. Happy August 13th.
I would like to write and it all ends (as it should) with cheat sheets and markers. But instead I need to write, and all almost ends (as it probably should have) with cue cards and markers.
Love Actually’s silver bullet is obviously not special enough for this very special episode, so we need our occasional reminder that Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca, is a musical theater superstar, who delivers a glorious rendition of Darlene Loves. Christmas (baby please come home).
Did I enjoy the episode? Absoutely. Does this worry me about the future of Ted Lasso? Absolutely square.
Tips
Roys admitting that he pooped his pants off a tween whose door rang randomly was a bit of a surprise. He makes it a learning opportunity. Let’s both try to bring it down, okay? If you can do it I can do it, it makes me wanna be a better human being.
God bless me, could everyone have found a more personal way to channel the Christmas spirit?
I continue to love Sams’ increased screen time. And what better way for him to capture Santa’s magic for one of the Higginss boys than to explain that his real power isn’t his speed but his stamina?
This week’s pop culture references (in addition to the many already cited) included Paw Patrol, John Holmes (!), The murders of Helter Skelter and Rachel Weisz, and Daniel Double-Oh-Heaven Craig.
