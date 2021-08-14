Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: A Very Special Christmas Episode

Season 2, Episode 4, Bell Carol

Houston? We have a Christmas episode.

Here I tried to convey the relatively subtle differences of Ted Lasso’s second season compared to the first. And then, four episodes later, they give it all away. It’s not just that they produced a Christmas episode, although it airs in August is that it is an episode which, at the time, would have been presented like a very special Christmas episode: absurdly edifying even for Ted Lasso! seasonal soft, devoid of tension or contention, and so on.

This was Ted Lasso’s first season’s unfair stunt: that it was too much about making viewers feel good (like it was a bad thing), and that he didn’t want to go any further. which he actually did, mostly without doing a big deal about it.

Our latest episode, on the other hand, is not just a vacation episode, but a meta-vacation episode: an episode about the vacation. movies, and on a particular film. There are red herrings scattered around you, you have to love the Christmas Story floor lamp that Keeley reveals early on and the partial previews of It’s a Wonderful Life. But this episode is aimed at a much more precise target.

Invitation from Rebeccas to a Christmas party in Elton johns may be the first obvious clue. Why, his Christmas plans seem almost as impressive as those of a certain rocker out of date around 2003.