New York actors delighted with Broadway reopening

New York musical actors are thrilled as Broadway shows prepare to make a comeback next month after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actors from popular musicals such as “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” spoke at an event on Friday. When asked to describe their feeling about reopening in one word, they answered “magic”, “joy” and “excitement”.

Broadway theaters have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

But performances are expected to resume in September with actors and spectators required to be fully vaccinated.

Actors at the event spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and other developments related to racial issues that occurred during the Broadway shutdown.

The actor who stars in “The Lion King” said it was a major change for them to be able to speak candidly about race issues on Broadway now.

He said he hopes Broadway shows will not only return, but reflect these recent movements with diversity and inclusion built into the industry.

An Indo-American actor who plays Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin” said it was like a dream that a person like her, with roots in Southeast Asia, could play a major role in the musical. She added that she wanted to become a role model for the next generation.