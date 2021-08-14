‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ is’ 90s revenge-turned horror turned black

Netflix and other streaming services can definitely get you there.

Set in the early 90s, “Brand New Cherry Flavor” will remind you of acid horror.

The limited series feels like a long feverish dream – and I say it in the best possible way. Sure, I’m in for a good old-fashioned Hollywood revenge plot, but star Rosa Salazar brings a little something extra to it.

As aspiring director Lisa Nova, who seeks the dark side for revenge on producer Lou Burke (played by Eric Lange), Salazar is fascinating.

“Brand New Cherry Flavor” starts airing on Netflix on Friday the 13th, because of course it does.

‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson was born to play Aretha Franklin.

The Soul Queen knew it too, which is why, before her death in 2018, Franklin selected the Oscar-winning actress to portray her as Hudson does in the new movie “Respect.”

Hudson told me it wasn’t easy, even though on screen his portrayal looked effortless.

“I don’t think there can be enough preparation, especially when you’re playing someone you’ve always admired and admired,” Hudson told me.

The film is in theaters Friday.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 1

I have to write this one very carefully.

If you know what the title refers to, you might have already figured out that this is another dating show trying to find an angle that’s never been done before. If you don’t know what the title is, search for it on Google when there are no kids, please.

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser serves as host as three women try to figure out which men on the island are “nice guys” and which ones are just there for the money and, uh, for the fun of it.

The series wraps up the first season this week on HBO Max, which is owned by CNN’s parent company.

Two things to listen to

Oh, Bachelor Nation, I can’t seem to leave you.

“Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast” help deliver my solution as former bachelor Ben Higgins and former “Bachelor” candidate Ashley Iaconetti offer both preview and tea.

Where else could I get the full story on why former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams decided to stay a virgin until she got married – straight from her?

It’s pure candy for Bachelor Nation fans.

the Podcast is part of iHeartMedia.

Familiarize yourself with the town of Nephi, Utah.

This is where The Killers new album, “Pressure machine” is set.

It is “a concept recording of life in Nephi told from the perspectives of various townspeople who touch everything from prescription drug abuse and poverty to crime, homophobia and poverty. depression ”. according to Rolling Stone

But don’t let that bother you. The band’s lead singer, Brandon Flowers, wants you to think about it in a literary sense.

“When I was writing these songs, I was thinking of things like Sherwood Anderson’s book ‘Winesburg, Ohio’ or this book ‘Pastures of Heaven’ (by John Steinbeck),” he told Rolling Stone, ” where are all those short stories that take place in this one frame. For some reason I had the audacity to try it out for myself. Once I realized they were going to take place here and what ‘they were going to be true stories, it all really fell into our hands. “

“Pressure Machine” comes out Friday.

One thing to say

Who the hell needs to fly on a vacation when you can check in to “The White Lotus”?

This HBO Max series is the latest must-see TV and is gripping people like “Mare of Easttown” did a few months ago (also an HBO Max series, so kudos to our business brothers and sisters, because they, like the folks at CNN, are part of parent company WarnerMedia).

Billed as “a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort during a highly transformative week,” it’s quite addicting and the best kind of people watching.

Because isn’t it so much better to indulge in other people’s dysfunction rather than your own?

It is true paradise.

Something to sip

Not that you care, but I have tickets to see the Rolling Stones when they play in Atlanta in November.

That is, IF they play then.

The concert had already been postponed from the original September 2020 date due to the pandemic. And now, with the Delta variant, it’s unclear if the show will actually continue.

Already events like the New Orleans Jazz Fest (which the Stones were also due to play) have canceled this year’s festivities in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases.

I know it wasn’t an easy decision, given how dependent New Orleans is on tourism, but I applaud any place that puts people first over profit.

Besides, Mick Jagger and the guys will probably be on tour for the next century, so there’s time.