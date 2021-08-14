Entertainment
‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ is’ 90s revenge-turned horror turned black
Netflix and other streaming services can definitely get you there.
Set in the early 90s, “Brand New Cherry Flavor” will remind you of acid horror.
As aspiring director Lisa Nova, who seeks the dark side for revenge on producer Lou Burke (played by Eric Lange), Salazar is fascinating.
“Brand New Cherry Flavor” starts airing on Netflix on Friday the 13th, because of course it does.
‘Respect’
Jennifer Hudson was born to play Aretha Franklin.
“I don’t think there can be enough preparation, especially when you’re playing someone you’ve always admired and admired,” Hudson told me.
The film is in theaters Friday.
‘FBoy Island’ Season 1
I have to write this one very carefully.
If you know what the title refers to, you might have already figured out that this is another dating show trying to find an angle that’s never been done before. If you don’t know what the title is, search for it on Google when there are no kids, please.
The series wraps up the first season this week on HBO Max, which is owned by CNN’s parent company.
Two things to listen to
Oh, Bachelor Nation, I can’t seem to leave you.
Where else could I get the full story on why former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams decided to stay a virgin until she got married – straight from her?
It’s pure candy for Bachelor Nation fans.
Familiarize yourself with the town of Nephi, Utah.
This is where The Killers new album, “Pressure machine” is set.
But don’t let that bother you. The band’s lead singer, Brandon Flowers, wants you to think about it in a literary sense.
“When I was writing these songs, I was thinking of things like Sherwood Anderson’s book ‘Winesburg, Ohio’ or this book ‘Pastures of Heaven’ (by John Steinbeck),” he told Rolling Stone, ” where are all those short stories that take place in this one frame. For some reason I had the audacity to try it out for myself. Once I realized they were going to take place here and what ‘they were going to be true stories, it all really fell into our hands. “
“Pressure Machine” comes out Friday.
One thing to say
Who the hell needs to fly on a vacation when you can check in to “The White Lotus”?
Billed as “a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort during a highly transformative week,” it’s quite addicting and the best kind of people watching.
It is true paradise.
Something to sip
That is, IF they play then.
The concert had already been postponed from the original September 2020 date due to the pandemic. And now, with the Delta variant, it’s unclear if the show will actually continue.
I know it wasn’t an easy decision, given how dependent New Orleans is on tourism, but I applaud any place that puts people first over profit.
Besides, Mick Jagger and the guys will probably be on tour for the next century, so there’s time.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/14/entertainment/brand-new-cherry-what-to-watch-plc/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]