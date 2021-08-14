Will Disney accidentally solve Hollywood’s biggest problem?





This is probably not the way Walt disney (NYSE: DIS) scripted it, but when it comes to solving the Hollywood movie distribution problem, it seems like all roads lead to the House of the Mouse. free guy is Disney’s latest film to hit theaters this weekend, and it approaches distribution in a whole different way than the entertainment giant’s recent releases. Disney is also being pursued by Scarlett Johansson, the star of this year’s highest-grossing multiplex release. Disney did not plan free guythe distribution strategy of. He obviously also didn’t want to trade legal punches with the Black Widow star, especially since another film contract was canceled following the stalemate. However, unintentional as these events may be, it could be the reason why there is projector light at the end of the film production tunnel. A not so free guy Since August of last year, Disney’s approach to its planned theatrical releases has taken one of two paths. Its biggest potential blockbusters hit theaters at the same time they were available through Disney + Direct Access for anyone willing to shell out $ 29.99 for unlimited streaming access to the new version. Black Widow, Cruel, and Jungle cruise have taken this route, and it’s no surprise that they are the studio’s three highest-grossing films in 2021 in the U.S. market. These films will be available to all Disney + subscribers three months after their theatrical release. The balance of Disney’s list has either been pushed back to a later release date or simply deposited on Disney + for all existing subscribers to the platform. We saw Soul and more recently Luca go on this road. free guy breaks the mold in that this is the first Disney-owned release in over a year to play exclusively in theaters. It’s also a narrower than usual cinema exclusivity window, as free guy can be released legally 45 days later. It wasn’t by Disney design. free guy – like next month Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings – are properties that the media juggernaut inherited with its acquisition of the assets of 20th Century Fox. They are linked to previous exit agreements. To make matters worse, when that 45-day theatrical exclusivity window ends, they’ll first be available on Disney + rival HBO Max. This is not a bad thing. Disney is now learning a lot about many different flavors from the cast. It will be better suited to operate the right levers if audiences return to movie theaters or stay away, either due to the escalation of COVID-19 or simply the evolutionary migration to streaming. residence. Johansson’s lawsuit against him Black Widow contract may be harder to water down, but it’s an inevitable battle between studios and top talent. Johansson negotiated his contract to take a share of the box office revenue ahead of the pandemic and before premium digital delivery disrupted traditional distribution channels. It’s a fight that needs to take place, especially since the future may not be as rosy as the past for the industry in terms of pure revenue generation. Both parties fight for bigger slices of a thinner cake. Just as we are seeing the salary caps in some sports leagues start to contract as viewership dwindles, the industry is going to have to painfully adjust to reality. Once everything is reset – and you might as well shed blood now or later – the better off it will be for all parties to negotiate win-win deals. Disney did not choose its cards. He was treated on free guy map. He didn’t want to fight Johansson in a legal battle that now finds a production deal for a Tower of Terror-themed film to fall apart. Everything had to happen for the media stock to once again be the barometer of the industry and the maker of tastes. As we say in The Mandalorian on Disney +, that’s the way.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

