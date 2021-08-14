“Everyone’s Talking About Jamie”: Film Review

The proven model of the individualistic dreamer struggling to rise above the gray prospects of life in the regional English working class gets a glittering paint job in Everybody’s talking about Jamie. To casual observers, this inspiring queer assertiveness story – which drops September 17 on Amazon after its US premiere as the Outfest Los Angeles opening – may seem like a variation on Prom, swapping a teenage drag queen for a lesbian. But the two musicals that gave birth to the films were developed more or less simultaneously, and Jamiethe next of kin is in fact Billy Elliot.

The charms of Prom onstage were partly trampled on in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation by an overload of not always ideal all-star casting, which often risked ousting the gentle, out-of-the-spotlight young protagonist. There is no risk of this in Jamie, where the main character is played with vivacity, cheeky courage and a touching undertow of vulnerability by the talented discovery Max Harwood. It is unequivocally his film.

There is rarely a moment when you don’t know exactly where it’s going, until the jubilant ending and searing humanization of a homophobic tyrant. In addition, the voices sound so processed that they sometimes do the numbers on Joy seems unplugged. But there is an abundant joy, fiery resilience, and gentle humor that should be especially infectious for young LGBTQ audiences or anyone who has experienced the stigma of strangers.

The musical was inspired by the 2011 BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, which followed the story of a teenage boy from a former mining village in North East England who stepped out at 14 and ruffled feathers when he decided to attend his drag graduation party. The real Jamie and his devoted mother, Margaret, are featured in some beautiful end credits pictures here.

After its premiere at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield in 2017, the musical moved to London’s West End later that year; he continued to play there for solid business until the forced hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, returning earlier this summer. The production arrives at the Ahmanson in Los Angeles on January 16, with season six RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio in a key supporting role.

The show’s score is by Dan Gillespie Sells, with the book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, who adapted the screenplay. Original director Jonathan Butterell and choreographer Katie Prince both reprise those roles for the film, a brilliant big screen entertainment that contrasts the drab industrial reality of Sheffield’s setting with colorful explosions of fabulous that spring from the imagination of Jamie. The contributions of production designer Jane Levick and costume designer Guy Speranza, in particular, are key elements of these latter interludes.

What sets the material apart from many similar coming-of-age stories is that going out isn’t a factor. Jamie has been out and proud for quite some time, and he responds to the taunts of obnoxious class wicked Dean (Samuel Bottomley) at school by basically saying, “Yeah, I’m gay, what about?”

Her mother, Margaret (Sarah Lancashire), is a rock of unconditional love and emotional support, as is her sassy friend Ray (Shobna Gulati, the cast’s only heirloom), a surrogate aunt to Jamie. His father, Wayne (Ralph Ineson, last seen bark wrapped in The green knight), This is an other story. Separated from Margaret and expecting a child with his new partner, he wants nothing more to do with his effeminate son, who continues to seek her approval. Margaret keeps Jamie in the dark about her father’s coldness, making excuses for his absence on birthdays and other special occasions.

Even with this harrowing pain of abandonment, there isn’t much of a substantial conflict here. Margaret and Ray throw Jamie’s 16th birthday party in the backyard, where his mother presents him with the killer heels he coveted – a platform-pump Glamazonian version of Dorothy’s ruby ​​red slippers from The Wizard of Oz – and at school, he has a best friend who adores him and validates each of his feelings with Pritti Pasha (Lauren Patel), a studious Muslim whose hijab considers her another stranger.

When Jamie confesses to Pritti his desire to become a flirty, he explains it by explaining that he is not transgender: “I want to be a boy who sometimes wants to be a girl. The main obstacle to fulfilling her teenage destiny is career teacher Miss Hedge (Sharon Horgan), who is not unfriendly but feels compelled to steer her grade 11 students towards realistic goals, rather than the usual dreams of the pop star, YouTuber, model, footballer or Jedi.

But Jamie’s aspirations must not be crushed, coming out of a daydream in song with “You Don’t Even It Know”. The whole class serves as choristers and dancers as he struts out of school and into the dizzying world of club kids of his rich fantasy life, and from there on to a podium with flashing flashes.

Another song, “Spotlight,” imagines the upcoming prom as a disco mirror ball extravaganza, with Jamie emerging as the resplendent star of the show. “Stop waiting for permission to be you,” Pritti told her, encouraging her wish to attend the drag ball.

This plan takes work, since it only has the shoes and the attitude. Enter Hugo Battersby (Richard E. Grant), a bitter-tongued mentor who runs a drag sewing store and frequently revisits his past glory as alter ego Miss Loco Chanelle. He’s also ready to part with a drooping red dress on his slimmest days. The only new song added for the film is Hugo’s “This Was Me” (sung by Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer Holly Johnson), a melancholy recap of his story of gay rights protests and crushing losses during the crisis. AIDS, including the love of his life. (The original scene Jamie, John McCrea, appears as the young Loco in the video of Hugo’s past that accompanies the song.)

What Hugo passes on to Jamie is the knowledge that drag queens are warriors, facing marginalization, mockery and contempt as creations to be feared, not to be laughed at. “Shoot first or they’ll shoot you,” said Hugo. “First drag rule. This legacy intimidates Jamie, who feels he doesn’t have the life experience to bring this ferocity. But despite that and other setbacks – a rude awakening about his father, a sense of betrayal when he learns his mother lied to him, and opposition from Miss Hedge, who refuses to let Jamie hijack the special night out. his classmates – it’s a decidedly optimistic story that can only end in one direction.

There is perhaps no more over-processed theme in contemporary coming-of-age films – or queer-themed musicals – than the power of acceptance. But it will undoubtedly resonate with children who have already been deprived of it. The fact that the story unfolds almost entirely as expected (OK, the outfit is a sweet surprise) while still maintaining its freshness is due in large part to Harwood’s natural appeal, which makes Jamie’s courage uplifting and makes even his egocentricity. endearing. And he can definitely rock a dress. Patel’s Pritti is no less vital to the fairy-tale happy ending, which defends itself and puts the ultimately insecure dean in his place in a fiery withdrawal.

Sells and MacRae’s songs perhaps overload the triumphant pop anthems of provocative self-esteem, which are catchy but become slightly interchangeable, so the few more intimate numbers are a welcome change. The most notable of these is Lancashire (so awesome in the Yorkshire Cops series Happy valley), which Margaret cares about wholeheartedly. His solo, “He’s My Boy,” is a touching moment of sad self-reflection, while the duet with Jamie, “My Man, Your Boy,” satisfactorily strengthens their bond after a regrettable outburst on his part.

The always wonderful Horgan gets a dud of a song in the sarcastic “Work of Art” (which turns into a tribute to Madonna’s “Vogue” video once Jamie takes over). But she skillfully distinguishes between making Miss Hedge a stark killjoy and an impartial teacher who refuses to promote the well-being of one student over that of the whole class. As for the precious Grant, I prefer him in suspicious mode of Can you ever forgive me? Hugo / Loco’s writing just isn’t quite as memorable, although the matron glamor is a fun mix of polished style and crumbling fortress. (Kudos to the wigs and makeup department.) But Grant brings warmth, bruised humanity, and dry humor to the drag godmother.

Directing his first feature film, Butterell largely maintains the energy level. He strikes a nice balance between the banality of the suburban Sheffield kitchen sink and the extravagant escapes of making Jamie’s wishes come true, especially in the large-scale ensemble acts involving the whole school. Fans of the musical, as well as queer kids and their first-time parents, should find a lot of fun.