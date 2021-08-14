Bill Maher defends Matt Damon from “Woke Police” – The Hollywood Reporter





Bill Maher spoke up for Matt Damon during the New Rules segment of Real time with Bill Maher Friday. “Someone has to tell me why is this guy still in the niche with online righteousness monitors,” said Maher, the top of the segment. “It’s a phenomenon that really fascinates me, that every two years, Matt Damon, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood with impeccable liberal credentials, once again struggles in the quicksand of Hollywood culture. cancelation.” Maher then referred to a moment earlier this month when Damon revealed that he had only stopped using the “gay f-insult” just a few months ago and that his daughter had made it clear to him. that it was a mistake to express disbelief that the term could ever be used. even casually. Damon later clarified that he had never used the insult in his personal life – which it had been used as a joke months ago – and that he supported the LGBTQ community. “It’s not always seen as an insult, but it’s wrong, yes of course, and Damon admitted that when he came of age in Boston in the ’70s and’ 80s, this word was uttered without any thought.” Maher commented. “And now, now, he’s thought about it. And he will stop using it. You could say he woke up. Maher went on to say that Damon was “late for the party, to which we could say, ‘Welcome back, glad you could do that.’ Or we could say, ‘you came later than me, die.’ “ He pointed out that there are too many people in the United States who are not motivated by what they actually believe, but by what will make Twitter react with them through likes and retweets. “It’s called bad faith,” said the talk show host. Maher referred to a title of United States today that said “I wish I could cancel Matt Damon” and one of Washington post who said, ‘Damon has more Damonsplaining to Do.’ He added a title of Vox who called Damon “ignorant” and asked if Damon really is this bad, noting that it delivers water to Haiti and has a drinking water charity. “And yet he always gets arrested by the police awake for something, he has a rap sheet awake as long as your arm.” Maher referred to when Damon was called up in 2015 when rebooting the Green Light Project series for “obstruction of social justice” when he argued that a director “should first be chosen for his merit”. Maher stressed: “But merit first is not synonymous with racism.” In this case, Damon appeared to resist African-American producer Effie Brown’s demand for more diversity. He later added that his comments were “part of a larger conversation about diversity in Hollywood” and apologized for those he had offended. See the entire segment of New rules below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/bill-maher-questions-matt-damon-cancel-culture-1234997864/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos