City of West Hollywood prioritizes nightlife security





By Paulina Angel | When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, no one knew how bad it was going to be and, more importantly, how long it would last. As the number of cases climbed into the thousands, we found ourselves in a new but temporary normal where community events, concerts, cinemas and essentially everything to do with gatherings are suspended. The most important and vulnerable aspect of the human species is community, and being deprived of social interaction can be detrimental to a person’s mental health. The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community has been particularly affected. As we’ve seen community events like Prides around the world being canceled, LGBTQ community centers shutting down and adding the political climate of GOP-led states passing anti-LGBTQ laws, is definitely straining the government. mental well-being of communities. being. Now that we are entering a post-COVID world, even though cases are currently on the rise with the new Delta variant, a new project has been put in place to provide crisis peer support as part of recovery efforts. of California, CalHOPE. Funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and administered by the California Department of Health Care Services, California Hope or CalHOPE, provides free outreach, crisis counseling and support services to Californians who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our CalHOPE Connect online chat can be accessed via a computer, smartphone or tablet. The other option is our warm line, which individuals can call and speak with one of our counselors. CalHOPE is made up of numerous teams of peer crisis counselors located in many areas of the Golden State, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. We have specialist counselors in many communities such as Veterans, African Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Parents and Caregivers, Latinxes, Youth and Young Adults, and finally the LGBTQ community. CalHOPE also offers support groups and workshops, created personally by our many advisers accessible via Zoom or Google Meet. These workshops include topics such as coping with loss, which can range from losing your job to losing a loved one, managing anxiety, reducing stress, and more. Currently, with social distancing restrictions lifted, CalHOPE advisers are preparing to start going out into the community and talking to people at local community gatherings. So far, many of our advisors have spoken to people at vaccination sites and city council meetings, as well as at some of the Mini-Pride events that took place around the end of June. Since CalHOPE’s inception, we have seen support from organizations focused on medical and mental health, local city councils, elected officials and several universities in California, as well as the Los Angeles Kings, San Francisco 49ers and artists such as Sofia Carson, Los Lobos, Laura Marano, Krewella and Grace Potter. CalHOPE and its many groups across California are happy and honored to do this work and to assure many Californians that they are not alone, there is someone here who is ready to help or lend an ear. . For more information on how you can use our services, visit us at www.CalHOPE.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.losangelesblade.com/2021/08/13/city-of-west-hollywood-prioritizes-nightlife-establishment-safety/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos