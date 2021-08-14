Entertainment
Academy Gold Rising program tries to find future artists in Hollywood
The next generation of artists and filmmakers need guidance, and many in Hollywood have long wondered how to provide training and support. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to achieve this through its Academy Gold Rising program, which has completed its fifth year of over 100 entertainment enhancements and mentoring for students and young professionals.
Of course, Hollywood is still not a level playing field, even despite the dramatic changes in the industry over the past few years. Yet, as Christine Simmons, the Academy’s chief operating officer, puts it Variety, she is optimistic.
“I don’t know that many black CEOs,” Simmons says. “We have people in the industry who mentor and pair these young people, so that this trail that we had to walk uphill, barefoot, in the snow, can be eliminated. But, more importantly, they can see people who look like them and who are Actually I do it.”
The composition of the participants’ situation in their lives varies. Some enter with their passion for storytelling flowing from their veins, ready to take the world of cinema by storm. And then there are others who are at a crossroads, uncertain of their relationship to the artistic medium, and who seek advice.
Eliana Pipes, a Los Angeles native of Puerto Rican, black and queer descent, is an alumnus of two Gold programs – Gold Rising and Gold Fellowship for Women, which provides financial support and mentorship to emerging female filmmakers. “I grew up in Culver City, one block from Sony Pictures Studios,” she shares. “Because of the way the industry is structured, and even though it was so close I could throw a rock out of my house and hit the wall, it was still a million miles away.”
Academy Gold opened those doors to Pipes to access spaces like Disney and Warner Bros which it says have always been intentionally closed.
Pipes was a Creative Development Intern at HBO during her time in the inaugural class of 2017. She attended Columbia University for her undergraduate degree and recently received her MA in Drama Writing from Boston University. She is finishing her first animated short, “Nails”, which was part of her project under another Gold program, Gold Women’s Fellowship, for which she was selected in 2019 and was the first recipient of the Wavelength scholarship for artists who identify as BIPOC or non-binary women.
This year’s program ran from June 21 to its conclusion on August 7, venturing into all aspects of the Hollywood industry, from “The Magic of Sound in Movies” to “The Path to Becoming an Agent. Hollywood “. All panels are moderated and mentored by top industry leaders, including Oscar-winning animation director Pete Docter and Academy president David Rubin.
It is not enough to give motivational speeches to inspire someone to want to get started in the business. Gold Rising offers hands-on training, focusing on tactical tools that take them to the next level.
The Oscars have been the source of criticism and controversy, especially the years when the awards show only named white actors in its best categories. But others in Hollywood have noted that the awards can’t be given to non-white performers if there aren’t enough performances there – and people of color working behind the scenes.
“I felt we could be more holistic, more concrete and more operational, and not just rely on the passion of some,” says Simmons.
Like many communities of color, too many of them ignore careers that could be explored and fulfilled in the company besides being an actress, which Simmons herself identifies with. “I knew I could be a doctor or a lawyer, and I chose a doctor. and then I did not go to medical school.
She tells the story of a woman entering the program and wanting to be an actress and moving on to archiving, where a student at Morehouse College told her he realized he didn’t want a career in industry. “I love when people, who are in historically underutilized communities, can say ‘it’s not for me’ and go find something else they’re passionate about. We saved them many years of trauma.
All Gold Rising internships at the 25 partner companies this year are paid and Production Track students receive stipends. Some of their partners included AMC Networks, CAA, Paramount Pictures, and Warner Media. Additionally, before the pandemic and the program went virtual, the Academy had also offered a limited number of one-time grants to out-of-state students to help offset travel and accommodation costs.
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/news/oscars-gold-rising-program-diversity-inclusion-hollywood-1235040818/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]