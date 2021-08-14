California Beach home once owned by Hollywood icon Steve McQueen sells for $ 12.1 million







The Malibu, Calif., Beach house, once owned by late actor Steve McQueen, sold this week for $ 12.114 million. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, located on famous Malibus Beach, was first listed in April for $ 12.2 million with Shen Schulz of Sothebys International Realty Malibu Brokerage. As the Malibu real estate market experiences a surge in sales as people seek to live near the Malibu coast, this incredible beachfront home has garnered a lot of interest from New York to Los Angeles, Mr. Schulz in an email. We were able to get multiple offers and a seamless escrow experience. “

Best known for films such as Bullitt, The Great Escape, and The Thomas Crown Affair, McQueen lived in the house in the 1970s with his then-wife actor Ali MacGraw, Mansion Global reported when the property went live. been listed. McQueen, known as the King of Cool, died in 1980 at the age of 50. The residence has been renovated since the McQueens days, according to the listing agent. The current owners, who bought the home for $ 9.93 million in 2014, have made a major overhaul, he said. An outdoor dining room with a view of the Pacific Ocean. Marcelo Lagos for Sotheby’s International Realty



There’s brand new flooring and they’ve updated the kitchen, cabinets and bathrooms, he told Mansion Global in April. They also regulated the access to the beach. Indeed, the house opens directly to the sand and overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and many rooms have water views, according to the agent. Waves break right in front of the residence.

Other amenities include a kitchen with a dining area and an open-plan dining area, a den with a minibar, a spa, several terraces and a master suite with a sitting area, a fireplace, a marble bathroom and a patio. . The sellers were not immediately available for comment. Mr. Schulz declined to comment on the buyer and records of the transaction are not yet publicly available.

