Hollywood production hits pre-pandemic levels: what does this mean for film and television workers?

Hollywood sign (Photo: Thomas Wolf)

FilmLA, the official film bureau for the city and county of Los Angeles, boasted on August 5 that film and television production in the second quarter of 2021 had reached and even exceeded pre-pandemic levels. This is the best quarter since the end of 2019, the organization said, as TV production in particular continues to increase.

The COVID-19 shutdown caused filming levels to drop to record levels in early 2020. Film and television production was fully suspended in Los Angeles County between mid-March and mid-June 2020.

FilmLA explained that 9,791 days of shooting were recorded across all categories in April-June of this year. Before the pandemic, the average number of Shoot Days recorded in a quarter was 9,135. This means that the activity of the second quarter of 2021 exceeded the quarterly average of 2019 by 7.2%.

In addition, film and television production in the second quarter increased compared to the first three months of 2021. In terms of shooting days, quarterly production has increased by about 40% (from 7,011 SD to 9,791) since March . The four main categories followed by FilmLAFeatures, Advertising, Television and Others saw a significant increase in their activity. Leading the pack were Ads, up 55.5% from Q1 to 1,544 SD, followed by Other (up 49.7% to 2,510 SD), Features (up 43.3% to 824 SD) and television (up 30.5% to 4,913 SD).

Warner Brothers offices in Burbank_California (photo credit Junkyardsparkle)

FilmLA notes that television, as the main production engine in Greater Los Angeles, remains important and that the TV Drama and TV Reality subgenres are largely responsible for the increase in production activity in the second quarter. Drama TV series shooting days (totaling 1,501) increased 120.7% from their five-year quarterly average, and TV Reality (totaling 2,447) increased 189.3%. These figures indicate a high degree of recklessness and selfishness.

Naturally, actors, crew members, and everyone in and around the film and television industry need jobs and income. According to another report, Hollywood lost more than 110,000 jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, causing enormous suffering, especially for those near the bottom of the totem pole.

FilmLA president Paul Audley has said by almost every measurement available the second quarter is good for filming in Los Angeles. With the increase in local cases of COVID-19, it is not clear whether this will be sustainable, but the industry’s commitment to the safety of the community, actors and team remains firmly in place. It is simply not true. The industry has an unwavering commitment to profit.