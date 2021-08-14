Shia LaBeouf Takes First Acting Role Since Former FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations, Will Play Italian Monk | Hollywood





Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf landed his first film role since his ex-girlfriend and singer FKA Twigs sued him for sexual assault, assault and emotional suffering. Shia recently signed on for her next acting role amid allegations of abuse by her ex. The actor was cast in a new film by legendary director Abel Ferrara about an Italian saint, Variety reported. Abel Ferrara, who directed King of New York and The Funeral, revealed the casting news in an interview with Variety saying Shia had signed on to play Saint Padre Pio. “We are making a film about Padre Pio, he is a monk from Puglia. It is set in Italy just after the First World War. He is not a saint, he had stigmata,” said Abel. “He was also in the midst of a very heavy political period in the history of the world. He was very young before he became a saint, so Shia LaBeouf is going to play the monk,” added the director. Shia is currently facing a lawsuit filed by FKA Twigs, in which she claims he sexually and physically assaulted and beat her, and knowingly transmitted a sexually transmitted disease to her. FKA Twigs, née Tahliah Barnett, also alleged several instances of physical abuse in the documents. She said that sometimes during their 9-month relationship in 2018, she even feared for her life. The Transformers actor’s legal team has denied all of the allegations. Her lawyers deny that she suffered any damage or injury from the Shiites and said her complaints of sexual violence should be dismissed as none of the alleged acts were based on gender and / or conduct was not sexual. Since the allegations came to light, the actor has made headlines for being fired from Olivia Wilde’s second feature-length drama Don’t Worry Darling, which People magazine confirmed in late December. Also Read: Raveena Tandon Responds to Husband’s Question About Hwy Home Clothing, Leaves Sussanne Khan In The Splits. To look at Netflix has also removed Shia’s name from its awards campaign website for Vanessa Kirby’s film Pieces of a Woman. In February, a source told People magazine the actor was stepping away from his talent agency CAA and taking an acting break while undergoing hospital treatment. The source added that Shia’s break was “so he can get the help he needs” in the middle of the trial. In May, People magazine learned that the actor had been ordered to complete a diversion program for assault and theft following a separate incident in June 2020. Shia’s past is fraught with conflict, because he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and had several public blackouts, after rising to fame as a young star on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/shia-labeouf-lands-first-acting-role-since-ex-fka-twigs-abuse-allegations-will-play-an-italian-monk-101628957990593.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos