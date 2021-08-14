Bette Davis: the Hollywood legend who loved to fight

It’s nice to see the 1942 film Now, Voyager again screened in theaters and a digital release on the Mubi streaming site. Appearing the same year as Casablanca, The Pride of the Yankees, Mrs Miniver, and Yankee Doodle Dandy, Now, Voyager was widely snubbed at the 15th Academy Awards and has been somewhat overlooked since. But it’s a fascinating film, a melodrama of hidden depths, and features one of Bette Davis’ best performances.

it is Charlotte Vale, a young Bostonian mouse who is bullied and dominated by her aristocratic mother. Criticized in its entrenchments, Charlotte wearily submits to a stay in a sanatorium of psychiatrists. Once removed from her mother’s influence, however, she thrives and it’s a poised and glamorous Charlotte who embarks on a restorative cruise. There she meets Jerry (Paul Henreid), a charming and kind man oppressed by his cantankerous wife.

After getting stuck together on top of a mountain, they fall in love, but Charlotte decides their passion should not be consumed and instead finds a way to stay close to Jerry by taking her struggling daughter under her wing.

It may all sound very chaste and prudish, but the Irving Rappers drama is loaded with lush emotions, fueled by Max Steiner’s almost overwhelming soundtrack and Daviss’ subtle, multi-level performance: Watching Mental Transformation and the physicality of its characters is like watching a flower bloom.

Davis was a spectacularly talented and charismatic film actress. Although she was best known now for the sharp, caustic roles she tended to be assigned later in life, she had real reach, good comedic timing, and the power to move audiences. She became a star despite many setbacks, and was considered one of Hollywood’s great beauties in the 1930s.

But as she got older, she was cruelly sidelined, consigned to the scrapyard in Hollywood, so much so that she posted an ad in Variety in 1962 looking for a job. While Meryl Streep, an equally gifted actress, was able to work at a high standard throughout her middle age, Davis had to obediently wander into the sunset once she turned 40: she refused of course. and retaliated with all the nerve. and the vigor one would expect from a woman who once went to war with her own studio and enjoyed public feuds with several of her rivals. Still immensely quotable, Davis later in life gave a solid assessment of his personality: I was uncompromising, peppery, intractable, monomaniac, tactless, volatile, and often obnoxious.

I suppose, she added wickedly, that I am larger than life.

That she was a 5-foot-3 dynamo who sought success like an Exocet missile, knew her value, and took the work of filmmaking very seriously. She was tough, but then again, she always had to be.

Ruth Elizabeth Davis was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 5, 1908. By the age of two, her parents separated and she and her sister were raised by their practical mother. When Betty, as she was always called, was seven, she was sent to a Spartan boarding school in the Berkshires: she stayed there for three years and learned that the only person you can really count on is yourself.

Dancing was her passion growing up, but when she was 17 Davis went to see an Ibsens production. The Wild Duck, where the performance of a talented young English stage actress called Peg Entwistle would inspire her to try and play herself. She did not have immediate success and struggled to establish herself in the theater, but Bette, as she was now called, was no coward, and in 1932 she traveled to California to audition for Universal, one of the biggest studios of the time.

Few arrivals in Hollywood have been less favorable. A studio manager had been sent to Union Station to greet him, but he hadn’t seen anyone who looked like an actress. When Bette and her mother rushed to the studio, things didn’t improve: Davis failed her screen test.

Universals boss Carl Laemmle was about to send her packing when the great cinematographer Karl Freund noted that Davis had beautiful eyes and demanded that she be chosen for an upcoming melodrama titled Bad sister. It didn’t go well either, nor did some disappointing appearances in two other films.

Universal terminated her contract and Davis was on the verge of returning to New York when English actor George Arliss picked her to play the female lead in a Warner Brothers film, The man who played god, another melodrama. It was her big chance, and she was eternally grateful to Arliss: suddenly, critics called her beautiful, a new star bubbling with charm.

First Oscar win

From the start, there was something different about Bette Davis. Her voice was cut, oriental and vaguely aristocratic, like Katharine Hepburns; his screen presence arched in the same way: but Daviss’s eyes and manner gave off a suppressed emotion, so much so that at times the script seemed almost superfluous for his performance. And unlike other young actresses, who were terrified of playing unfriendly characters for fear of being labeled, Bette relished the challenge.

With a seven-year contract with Warners, she embarked on the meatiest roles she could find: in human bondage (1934), she plays an insensitive waitress who ends up prostituting herself and succumbs to consumption. Her death scene was highly regarded and a year later Davis won her first Oscar playing a treacherous actress in Dangerous.

His career was launched, but Davis was not happy. In 1936, she was suspended by Warners for refusing to play a role she deemed unworthy of her talent. A messy court case ensued, which she lost, but her temper was duly noted and she emerged from the spat strangely unharmed. She roared in the 1930s and 1940s, winning another Oscar for her portrayal of a willful southern belle in the 1938 William Wylers classic Jezebel, and won seven more nominations for Best Actress in the decade that followed.

In movies like The letter, Little foxes, Black victory, Mr. Skeffington and Now Traveling, it has demonstrated a constant excellence and a considerable range. Perhaps his most famous performance is that of Joe Mankiewicz’s brilliant satirical drama. All about Eve (1950). Davis was Margot Channing, a huge Broadway star who encourages the quivering ambition of her understudy Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter), perhaps knowing the young lady will attempt to usurp him. In the film’s most famous scene, as the tensions come to a head, Margot drinks a martini, pauses as she leaves the room and says to fasten your seatbelts, the night is going to be rough.

In All about Eve, Margot was about to turn 40 and was convinced that this step would be her death knell as an actress. The characters ‘anxiety proved prophetic, for in the 1950s, as male actors of a similar vintage continued to thrive, Daviss’ career plummeted. As film roles waned, she made several unsuccessful forays into the theater and was even, ashamed of shame, reduced to working on television.

She was, at this point, on her fourth husband, having more or less raised her three children alone. Work was how she had survived, so she never stopped pushing, and in 1962 made one of the many minor returns in What happened to Baby Jane?, a puppet horror starring its deadly nemesis Joan Crawford.

Davis was never short of enemies and had a long feud with Miriam Hopkins, but Crawford received special attention. Their feud may have been initially prepared by their respective studios, but the two embraced it enthusiastically. Crawford regarded Davis as a vulgar ham; Davis thought Crawford was a hack and hated his feminine ways.

Bette Davis, who appeared alongside her nemesis Joan Crawford, in the 1962 film What Happened to Baby Jane? Bette Davis, who appeared alongside her nemesis Joan Crawford, in the 1962 film What Happened to Baby Jane?

Crawford, Davis said, had slept with every male MGM star except Lassie and told director Robert Aldrich that she wouldn’t piss on Joan Crawford if she was on fire. Their toxic interactions on the plateau of What happened to Baby Jane? were recently and histrionically dramatized by Ryan Murphy on his TV show Quarrel. I have always believed in Christian ethics, to forgive and forget, Crawford said after the shoot. I couldn’t wait to work with Bette again. I had no idea the extent of her hatred and the fact that she intended to destroy me.

The resulting film was considered a bit trashy at the time, but has since become a B-movie classic. Both women were excellent at it, but it didn’t jump-start either of their careers. Indeed, for Davis in particular, it was a slide from there.

Growing old is not for sissies, she once said: it certainly isn’t if you’ve smoked 100 cigarettes a day for 50 years and you can’t be dissuaded from doing so, even by a series of blows.

Late in her life, she made royal appearances on TV talk shows, throwing cigarette ash all over the place and wisely cracking up about old Hollywood and her career in reverse.

Until you are known in my profession as a freak, she once said, you are not a star. Bette Davis was a star.