The Atlantic Daily: it’s hot season, not summer





America burns and burns. This week, the extreme heat reminds us that climate change is here.

Every weekday evening, our editors walk you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas and surprise you with moments of fun. Subscribe to receive this delivered to your inbox. NurPhoto / Getty This week, a damning report on climate change from the United Nations warned of catastrophic global warming. Temperatures rose in parallel, as if to illustrate this point: Europe has experienced possibly her hottest temperature ever, while nearly two-thirds of Americans currently live in locations subject to excessive heat notice. Western firefighters worry that high temperatures may add additional flames To those who are already burning. This period of extreme heat is a tangible reminder of what the world is facing. If you live in any of the affected areas, remember that such temperatures can be fatal. Marko Djurica / Reuters Explore the week that was. Olympians, elephants, mermaids? Our editor Alan Taylor takes a look at some of the best photographs of the week. Read. Not to harass you, but time is running out for summer reading. Here are 28 books that are worth your time. Or not. This delicious and surprisingly compelling case against reading on the beach might require you to leave this novel at home. To look at. CODA, which charmed viewers including our review at Sundance this year, is in theaters and streaming on Apple +. Listen. In this week’s episode of The experience, we ask if it is ethical to continue to watch gymnastics. Mary Evans / New Line Cinema / Ronald Grant / Everett; Atlantic Throughout August, revisited the 2001 films with our cultural writer David Sims. This week, we asked you to choose between four big franchise movies released that year. Thousands of you have voted. Here is David with the results: This week’s winner is Peter Jacksons The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (streaming on HBO Max and available to rent elsewhere), which beat Oceans Eleven, The Fast and the Furious, and Harry potter and sorcerer’s stone in the franchise category. I have grouped these films together to remind you that these titles have been dragging along in the cultural ether for two decades; The Fast and the Furious produced nine suites, Oceans Eleven received sequels and was ultimately rebooted with an all-female cast, and the worlds of Harry potter and the Lord of the Rings are still being exploited for new materials. Jackson’s film may not be remembered as a risky proposition at the time despite the enduring fame of the JRR Tolkiens book series, a three-part adaptation of the Lord of the Rings was seen as financial madness by all the major studios, before finally finding support in the fledgling New Line Cinema company. I always think Fellowship of the Ring is the best of the Jacksons trilogy, and much of its success hinges on its incredible opening act. The film begins with an epic prologue that quickly exposes the intricate story of the legendary Tolkiens, then moves on to the pastoral beauty of Hobbiton, using its New Zealand setting to convey an innocent haven in need of protection. Jackson’s biggest challenge was getting audiences unfamiliar with the books to familiarize themselves with their massive history, and then rooting them in the more personal issues of Frodo Baggins (played by Elijah Wood). I like the scale of Fellowship of the Ringits battle scenes are perfectly staged, its shots down into the rugged mountains and deep caves of Middle-earth are awe-inspiring, even on a small screen. But the practical charm of the films attests to Jackson’s history as a supplier of cheaper genre films such as Undead and The Scary. Fellowship of the Ring has a greater addiction to makeup and smaller stunts than the latter, more CGI-loaded the Lord of the Rings sequelae. Here the director can convey so much fear and wonder with just a shot of men in black robes galloping down a country road. This movie kicked off a multibillion dollar franchise and encouraged studios to take more risks on more specialty properties (including comics), but some of its best stuff is the simpler ones. Every weekday evening, our editors walk you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas and surprise you with moments of fun. Subscribe to receive this delivered to your inbox.

