MadLab launches 25th season with Moving ‘Sheridan’





MadLab Returns To Performance In Person This Weekend With Christian Missonaks World Premiere Sheridan, directed by James Blackmon. Sheridan focuses on a Chicago couple, Lucy (Rachel Cagle) and Ethan (Ian George), mourning their child’s stillbirth in unhealthy, well-drawn ways. Lucys Piper’s friend (Amanda Khosraviani) and Ethans Mark’s brother (Erik Bobbitt), fall into their orbit to offer help they are not fully equipped to give. In 70 minutes without intermission, Sheridan does the remarkable job of making characters more likeable as they progress; revealing glimpses of the genuine care Lucy and Ethan have for each other under layers of pain, anger and recrimination. Some scenes feel a bit stuffed with a Mamet rehearsal, but the electricity Cagle and George bring to the roles keeps that stuffy feeling from derailing the momentum of the play. Blackmons, with Michelle Sandler as assistant director and director, the directing also reinforces this momentum with its visual and tactile approach. The characters move in interesting shapes, the naturalism is tweaked and heightened just enough to throw the viewer off balance. Kate Hawthorn adorns her brilliant ensemble with little details that refine the experience, reinforcing the terror and claustrophobia of the world these two inhabit. The rest of the acting is also top notch. Khosraviani and Bobbitt bring the right amount of gravity to their characters, even when they exist to get something outside Lucy or Ethan, they always give Mark and Piper the impression people. They handle sometimes convoluted information dumps and what could be neon light path device markers with grace. Even the waiter Reagan Hyers of the new tiki bar impresses in a few lines with a crackling presence. Stephen Woosley as Justin with Rachel Cagle as Lucy in MadLab Theaters production of Sheridan by Christian Missonak Photo credit: Steve Malone Photography For an act, sometimes Sheridan looks like it expands the main topic of what grief means and how hurt compounds hurt, a bit thin. At other times, it feels like it’s piling up more than it knows what to do with it. There’s a remarkable scene with Stephen Woosley, deliciously creamy as Lucy’s former abuser now working with Piper, who feels stuck in the room both because it feels like this source of pain and Lucy’s anger deserves to be fleshed out and because the dialogue changes gears so everyone talks like in a film noir for five minutes. A nice reflection featuring Bobbitt as he talks about his characters’ marriage also makes it seem like if he’s going to be there he should have more light and space to grow up, so ends up feeling stuck. These reproaches aside, when Sheridan works, it’s full of a tough, tough beauty. He understands that sometimes the person in the midst of pain is the least equipped to understand it, but there is no other way to understand it and find a way out. In his best moments, he pulled unconscious tears from me and took my breath away as he made his characters work for even tenuous and uncertain hope, because they were all better with each other. It’s a message that many of us can use most of the time, but it has particularly resonated with me now. Sheridan runs until August 28 with performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For tickets and more information visit madlab.net. Rachel Cagle as Lucy with Amanda Khosraviani as Piper in MadLab Theaters production of Sheridan by Christian Missonak Photo credit: Steve Malone Photography

