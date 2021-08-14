Twitch Phenom HasanAbi talks (and talks) about his way around the West Hollywood home





Initially and still primarily a streaming platform used for streaming and viewing live video games, Twitch has also grown into this. The New York Times last year described as a bustling political space and an unexpected hub of social activism. Acquired by Amazon in 2013 for nearly $ 1 billion in cash, and not as ubiquitous or heavily trafficked as social media powerhouses like Instagram or TikTok, Twitch reports about 140 million Monthly active viewers. One of the most viewed people on the platform, particularly during the 2020 presidential election electoral cycle and its tumultuous aftermath, is frantically verbose 30-year-old progressive political commentator Hasan Piker, best known to his legions of Twitch followers as HasanAbi. Often critical of the Democratic and Republican parties, Piker also broadcasts video games and commentary alongside his socialist-leaning political fare. Born in New Jersey and raised in Turkey, Piker took to political commentary while working for his uncle, Cenk Uygur, co-founder of The Young Turks, a left-wing online news and commentary channel based in Los Angeles. Angeles which is the oldest. online news and politics broadcasting. Piker created and hosted a few shows on The Young Turks, The Breakdown and Agitprop with among them Hasan Piker, before leaving in early 2020 to focus on a freelance career as a Twitch streamer. Now, about a year and a half since he piloted the TYT Co-op, he’s racked up enough clout, audience, and income to shell out $ 2.74 million for a spacious house along a pretty, tree-lined street. trees in West Hollywood, bustling and centrally located in Beverly. Bosquet district. A secure and tightly covered, if not bland and featureless, courtyard faces the approximately 3,800 square foot Pan-Mediterranean-style residence which was built in 2014 with white stucco walls and a red tiled roof. Arguably, only the exposed wooden eaves give the five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home a hint of authentic architectural character. The story continues Interiors do away with any Mediterranean appearance and go for clean, modern lines with no-molding cotton white walls, honey-toned hardwood floors, and an overhead speaker system. Just through the wrought-iron embellished glass front door, the adjoining living and dining area offers drab views over the slender side courtyards, while the elegantly appointed kitchen-diner to the rear of the house is arranged around a double island with high-end appliances and a built-in snack bar. The glossy white laminate kitchen cabinets are balanced with wood accents and extend into the cozy little family room where a wall of glass slides into the walls to expose the room to the backyard. A high canopy that overlooks the perimeter walls provides privacy for surrounding homes, apartment complexes and businesses, and a curtain-lined pavilion alongside the pool promotes outdoor living and perhaps broadcasts. Live outdoor Twitch with a few ceiling fans and a wall mounted TV. The property has been listed with Ron Wolotzky of Real Estate Rodeo, and Piker has been replaced by Jennifer okovat To Compass. More from DIRT

