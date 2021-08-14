10 Fun Facts About Ben Affleck You Probably Didn’t Know FOX23 News





Hollywood icon Ben Affleck will be celebrating his birthday on August 15. In honor of the big day of the Oscar-winning actors, as reported Thrillist, here are 10 interesting facts about the man behind some of Hollywood’s biggest hits. 1. Without Ben Affleck, Hollywood might never have had Matt Damon Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are childhood friends, having lived just two blocks from each other. Affleck was already a child star in the company at the time, which ultimately led Affleck to introduce his New York agent to Matt Damon. Without this introduction, it is difficult to speculate precisely on the development of Matt Damons’ career. 2. Without Ben Affleck, Vince Vaughn might have earned his place Dazed and confused Ben Affleck defeated Vince Vaughn for the role of the character of school bully Fred OBannion in Dazed and confused. However, it was also reported that director Richard Linklater also rejected Vaughn for the role of Benny ODonnell. The director thought Vaugn and Affleck looked a lot alike so they were both in the movie. 3. Affleck’s father was a janitor at Harvard the character of Matt Damons in Goodwill hunting, the breakout film by Damon and Afflecks, is a janitor at an Ivy League institution. Likewise, Ben Affleck’s father was once a janitor at Harvard. Affleck later admitted that his father inspired the character of Damon. 4. Jennifer Lopez wrote a song about Ben Affleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dated for a while. The ups and downs of their relationship are well documented. However, it’s not as often emphasized that Lopez once sang the Hollywood icon on his track Dear Ben. The lyrics read, I think God made you for me, a mixture of passionate loyalties. I am writing this song to let you know that you will always be my desire, my love, my man, my child, my friend and my king. 5. Girl party production was stopped because Affleck had to wear a Yankees hat Ben Affleck is a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan. The actor is a die-hard fan that a standoff between Affleck and director David Fincher ultimately halted production on the set of Missing girl for several days. Fincher wanted Affleck’s character to simply wear a Yankees hat in one scene. Affleck declined to represent his favorite teams rival. 6. Affleck was kicked out of a casino for allegedly counting cards Ben Affleck has been spotted playing from time to time. However, the actor was also reportedly banned from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino after allegedly counting cards in 2014. 7. Charlie Sheen personally took Ben Affleck to rehab In 2001, Ben Affleck spent time in rehab. Another TV star, Charlie Sheen, reportedly personally drove Affleck to a Malibu drug rehab center to check out the Hollywood icon. Affleck would later continue to provide moral support to Lindsay Lohan during her rehab stint in 2013. 8. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were extras in Field of dreams Teens Ben Affleck and Matt Damon made appearances in Fenway Park scenes from Field of dreams. On top of that, Red Sox super fan Ben Affleck managed to work with director Phil Alden Robinson again on the film. The sum of All Fears. 9. Affleck’s first acting job was at the age of 12 As mentioned earlier, Ben Affleck started to act like a kid. While it would still be many years before Affleck became the Hollywood icon he is today, the actor first landed a role on PBS. The journey of the Mimi when he was 12 years old. 10. Ben Affleck is named after a Holocaust survivor Ben Affleck is actually not the actor’s full name. Named after a Hungarian Holocaust survivor who was a family friend, the actor’s full name is Benjamin Geza Affleck-Boldt. Read more here. 2021 Cox Media Group

