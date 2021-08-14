Tim Tebow gets surprising comparison to Hollywood superstar





With downsizing looming, one Jacksonville Jaguars player to watch is Tim Tebow. After spending several years away from football, he is trying to make his comeback. But instead of playing the quarterback like he has for most of his college and professional career, he’s now making the transition to the tight end. The 2010 first-round pick has a steep climb to make it to the squad, but Florida head coach Dan Mullen believes he has unique skills that will help him make it to the squad. the Jaguars roster in the first week of the 2021 regular season. In May, Mullen appeared on the NFL Network and said Tebow can be a tight end in the NFL. The head coach specifies that he will not be your traditional “tight end locking hand in the ground», Via 247 Sports. And I think they’ll have to (to) create, maybe a few little packages – move it around the field and have fun. He’s gonna end up like a tight end, he’s gonna be more of a hybrid guy Dan Mullen believes Tim Tebow has a unique set of skills. When asked if Tebow would be on the Jaguar roster in Week 1, Mullen said he hoped so and then compared the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner to an Oscar nominated actor. I never went past Tim to do things… We’ll see. I’m not here so I think he might. It would be an interesting guy in that position because I think he brings different value to a guy who has a different skill set, right? He’s a guy who has developed a unique set of skills over the years that makes him very dangerous for people like them… what is this movie? Liam Neeson, caught? You want to be a guy with a unique set of skills. Mullen went on to say that Taken is an all-time great movie, slightly ahead of Replacements. On the one hand, the Takken comparison is pretty cool. The character of Neeson brings down three criminal organizations throughout the Taken film series. On the flip side, there’s no better movie than the academy-snubbed The Replacements, and it should top everyone’s movie list. Here is the entire clip if you want to watch it. Will Tim Tebow be on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster in Week 1? Looking back, Tebow’s record since signing with the Jaguars hasn’t changed much. Plus, it’s not often that you’re compared to the actor who played Oskar Schindler, the Lion in the Chronicles of Narnia and Qui-Gon Jinn in the Star Wars saga. Going back to Mullen’s comments, it’s hard to say if Tebow will be on the Week 1 list. He worked hard and did everything he was asked to do. The Florida product is in great shape and showcased his athleticism. Even though he’s 34 (happy birthday!), He doesn’t look out of place at Jaguars training camp. The flip side is that he has his work cut out for him and needs to improve as a pass blocker and wide receiver. Another thing that plays against Tebow is the sophomore presence Ben ellefson. The runner-up has had a solid training camp and could claim the tight last spot in the roster with Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy, and rookie Luke Farrell taking the other three. It’s time for Tebow to show off his unique skills and show the Jags that he deserves a spot on the list.

