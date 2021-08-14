Five Random Facts About the 49ers: Tom Compton moonlighted as an actor; Shon Coleman beat cancer





From hidden talents and fighting through adversity, to special causes and completely weird things, there is a lot to be learned about Niners from top to bottom. Azeez Al-Shaair is a fighter on and off the pitch Growing up one of eight children, things weren’t always easy for the Al-Shaairs family. In 2012, they moved in with Al-Shaairs’ grandmother in Tampa, Florida, when the house caught fire one night. Al-Shaair made sure his family escaped safely. At the time, the only option for the family of nine was to move into a long-term hotel. Difficult, to say the least, a few years later, Al-Shaair reflected: Many of my trials and tribulations in life have made me have strong faith. Shon Coleman beat cancer We haven’t seen much of Coleman since he signed with the 49ers in 2018. Part of it was due to injury. Part of that was due to COVID as Coleman pulled out of the 2020 season. Colemans is a cancer survivor, which also makes him at high risk for COVID-19, beating a cancer of the blood and bone marrow called acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Coleman was diagnosed after his high school season, in a red shirt at Auburn in 2011, did not play in 2012, saw some action in 2013, and broke into the season in 2014 and 2015. Coleman returned to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2016, where he was treated to celebrate Draft Night with patients and caregivers. At the time, Coleman told ESPN: There are a lot of young children who have been through the same things that I have been through and are watching me … My engine is always running to let people know that you can beat the odds and dreams never fade. Tom Compton in the moonlight as an actor? Yes, you read that right. While in Washington, Compton and his former teammate Ryan Kerrigan made appearances in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No. He played a reporter interviewing a congresswoman about the seriousness of the looming sharknados. Yes, it’s about as good as it sounds, but maybe a side career for the end of the Comptons’ playing days? Darrion Daniels has blowjobs A self-proclaimed show choirboy in the NFL? Yeah. As a freshman in high school, Daniels has an incredible voice and even won the male singer of the year award in the Dallas / Fort Worth area. Daniels grew up signing to church and comes from a musical family. the Oklahoma State and the Nebraska product attributes her musical ability to her mother, Rhonda. From gospel, John Legend, operas, and more, Daniels got the chops to sing it, and he shows it here. At the Big 12 Media Days in 2018, he sang This little light to me looks like nobody’s business. Samson Ebukams Foundation strikes near home The 2017 fourth round was born in Onitsha, Nigeria, and is extremely proud of its Nigerian heritage. So much so that he started the T&S Foundation in 2020 to meet the basic human needs of the Nigerian people. According to the Foundation’s website, the name of the T&S Foundation is that of his father Tobias and his mother, Stella. Specifically, funds raised go to the Rams’ former hometown of Onitsha, where he visited in 2020 to see firsthand the current needs of the community. From displacement, hunger, epidemics, domestic violence and other issues, Ebukam hopes to lend a hand to all. Stay tuned for more than five things you (maybe) didn’t know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ninersnation.com/2021/8/14/22622944/49ers-five-things-you-maybe-didnt-know-a-e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos