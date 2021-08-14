Michael Ovitz’s insurer asks court to sue Anita Busch’s payment of settlement – The Hollywood Reporter





Michael Ovitz’s insurance company says it’s not being forced to pay a larger chunk of its nearly $ 13 million settlement with journalist Anita Busch – in a lawsuit that alleged he initiated the infamous fixer Anthony Pellicano for bullying him following a series of critical articles – because his claims against him did not result from an accident. Ovitz admitted to hiring Pellicano to investigate Busch, but denies leading the harassment and agreed to a settlement in 2018, just days before the trial began. Busch alleged that Ovitz paid Pellicano to bully him in 2002 and 2003, which resulted in his phone being bugged and someone putting a dead fish, a rose, and a note saying “stop” on the windscreen. -broken breeze of his car. (Ovitz’s early defense included a claim that actor Steven Seagal was in fact behind it.) Pellicano in 2008 was sentenced to 15 years after being convicted of racketeering and wiretapping charges. He was released in March 2019 and said Hollywood journalist he “was convicted of committing crimes which I did not commit” and was “disappointed” that he was unable to confront Busch in the civil action. After resolving the legal battle with Busch, Ovitz launched a new one against his excess insurance company. While AIG and Chubb contributed their policy limits, Ovitz says Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company made a payment “well below their policy limits.” According to a motion for summary judgment from Farmer’s, Ovitz agreed to pay Busch less than $ 13 million, of which AIG and Chubb each paid $ 1 million and Farmer’s paid $ 2 million all subject to rights. Insurer argues court should dismiss Ovitz’s complaint because the acts alleged in Busch’s complaint are uninsurable in California and “an excess insurer has no obligation to accept even a reasonable settlement offer. with respect to uncovered claims “. Farmer’s maintains that its coverage is triggered by an “event” and this is defined as an “accident”. “As a result, he can be only a cover for the alleged bodily injury or damage to property of Busch if it is the result of accidental driving, which did not happen here because all the alleged acts were intentional ”, indicates the file. “In other words, for Ovitz to face reality responsibility to Busch under his first amended complaint, a jury should have found Ovitz guilty of willful and willful conduct. Such intentional conduct is uninsurable as a matter of law. Additionally, the company says it was only obligated to compensate claims covered by AIG and Chubb. “As top-up insurance, the policy only provides compensation for a claim that the underlying primary insurer (here, AIG and Chubb) specified is covered by the primary policy. This did not happen here, ”the file says. “AIG and Chubb, like Fireman’s Fund, made claims decisions (and helped settle Ovitz) subject to a full reservation of rights, which does not amount to a favorable coverage determination.” Fireman’s also says that Ovitz waited 10 years before informing him of Busch’s trial and that there is no evidence that he acted in bad faith. “As far as Ovitz is concerned, the Fireman’s Fund made the right decision on the claims,” says the file, which is integrated below. “And, in good faith, Fireman’s Fund generously contributed $ 2 million to help Ovitz resolve the Busch lawsuit – subject to full reservation of rights. Even if this Court finds that the Fireman’s Fund erred, its decision was reasonable and based on a legitimate dispute, and therefore cannot expose the Fireman’s Fund to liability in bad faith. A hearing is currently set for October 26.

