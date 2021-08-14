Actress Hannah Rose on iconic role in current touring production of Alice in Wonderland by Tread the Boards

Hannah Rose, 22, from Worcester, donned the iconic blue dress to star on Alice in Wonderland’s Tread the Boards summer tour, but not before having a little word with Herald arts.

What was your first performance on stage?

I played Grumpy the Dwarf in Panto Crime which was a mix of different pantos in elementary school. My first professional show was when I played Ela Delahey in Charleys Aunt with Worcester Repertory Company when I was 17.

When did you decide to become an actor?

Through a competition I ended up playing one of Billy Elliot’s ballet girls in the West End when I was 11 and after this huge experience I knew I definitely wanted to continue working in this. industry.

I was fortunate to be spotted by different principals / teachers who worked with me to give me opportunities and gain a lot of experience. I have always danced since I was young and trained with diplomas and worked in the industry until now. Once Covid is more settled, I plan to audition for a drama school to earn an acting degree.

Hannah Rose plays the title role in Alice in Wonderland’s Tread the Boards production. Photo: Mark Williamson C46 / 7/21/2524. (49601615)

Who was an inspiration?

John-Robert Partridge (director of Alice and playing the Queen of Hearts) was definitely an inspiration as I learned a lot working with him. I was also fortunate to be mentored by Ben Humphrey (artistic director of the Tortive Theater and previously of the Swan Theater, Worcester). Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) is also someone I admire.

Did you manage to do any work last year?

It has certainly been difficult due to the Covid restrictions, but I have been fortunate enough to get into filmmaking over the past year, making a horror feature film and a few short films. Between acting jobs, I work as a barista and a waitress, so the work was also suspended during the blockages.

What inspired you during the lockdown?

The confinement really made me realize how important the arts are. I can’t imagine how we would all have gotten through the blockages and uncertainty of everything without things like TV, Netflix, movies, and books.

What inspired me to continue were multimedia apps like Zoom, where I could keep in regular contact with those in the same situation and also take acting classes online.

Hannah Rose stars in the Tread the Boards production of Alice in Wonderland pictured with fellow cast members Lucy Covell, Julia Holland, Danny Teitge and Pete Meredith. Photo: Mark Williamson C46 / 7/21/2521. (49601625)

How does it feel to go on the road with Alice in Wonderland?

It was fantastic to come back on stage. All of the cast and crew work very well with them and do their best to get the show on the road in such a short time. There is certainly an air of excitement.

What can the public expect from this production of Alice?

A great family show that is funny, fast paced and a lot of entertaining.

Tell us about your character.

I loved watching the Disney movie as a kid, so I’ve always loved Alice. However, becoming Alice made me realize how much of a spoiled child she is! But being in rehearsals like she almost felt like a dream because of all the eccentric nonsense that occurs throughout the show.

What’s the most Alice thing you’ve ever done?

I have done a few falls and falls myself, but not in a rabbit hole!

Danny Teitge stars as White Rabbit with Pete Meredith as Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland’s Tread the Boards production. Photo: Mark Williamson C46 / 7/21/2539. (49601640)

What other roles would you like to play?

I would love to play a variety of different roles in my career, from Shakespeare and period dramas to contemporary work, especially something with Mischief Theater which created The Play that Goes Wrong.

And after that ?

I hope to continue to diversify into cinema and television. And I would love to do a Christmas show, but that depends on whether the Covid restrictions remain lifted.

Tread the Boards is on tour with Alice in Wonderland until September 5th. Book your tickets and find out more on www.theattictheatre.co.uk.