Quite simply, a Hollywood ending to MLB’s first Field of Dreams game

Anderson, who had had an RBI brace earlier, hit the first pitch of Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th home run of the season and made his way around the goals before the festive sprinkling at the plate of his teammates.

Being able to walk was definitely one of the best moments of my career, for sure, said Anderson, who sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and into their cars after a light and fire show. fireworks made-from-scratch. stage a long diamond throw made famous in the 1989 film.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees to top ninth against the closest All-Star Liam Hendriks (7-2), as the film-themed comeback event evolved into a cornfield homerun contest.

It was precisely the thrill that many gamers aloud hoped for before dark. There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge, and even the Yankees fans who made the trip could hardly have made it home without being happy with the experience.

It was such a special and breathtaking setting for a baseball game I’ve ever been to, director said Aaron Boone, whose Yankees fell to fourth in the AL East and in the wild-card two-place race AL.

Commissioner Rob manfred The promised MLB will be back for another game in 2022, with the teams yet to be determined.

Manager of the White Sox Tony La Russa missed the match to attend her sister’s husband’s funeral in Florida.

I was raised to embrace the history of the game, and I think too often we lose parts of it, the 76-year-old said earlier this week. Field of Dreams is a great movie, and it’s all about family and all games.

Mets push back Jacob deGrom, put Javier Baez on injured list

Based on a second opinion from Dr Neal ElAttrache, have Mets Jacob of Grom will not pitch for another two weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow.

Two-time winner Cy Young had an MRI on Thursday. Director of Mets Luis Rojas said that although inflammation has improved in the two weeks since deGrom was last launched in any capacity, more rest is needed. Rojas also said that deGrom did not have ligament injuries to his elbow.

He is frustrated. He wants to throw. He wants to help the team, but there is nothing he can do, Rojas said. He must commit to these two weeks and follow the experts [advice], do the treatment, do everything. There is some improvement. Corn [the doctor would] would probably like to see more.

Also ahead of Friday’s game against the Dodgers, New York placed a newly acquired infielder Javier Bez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. Bez was injured in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game at NL East leaders Philadelphia when the Mets said he left a pain in his hip. He hasn’t started the last three games and came up as a pinch hitter on Wednesday against Washington.

Brandon Crawford gets 2-year extension from Giants

San Francisco All-Star Shortstop Brandon crawford is recognized for one of his best seasons to date, accepting a new two-year contract. The $ 32 million deal will see the 34-year-old shortstop a base salary of $ 16 million in 2022 and 23. Crawford earns $ 15 million this season, the last of a 75-year contract. million over six years signed in November 2015. He hits a career-high .296 in his 11th season with the Giants, with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, a triple and 69 RBIs. He won his third All-Star selection this summer and received the Gold Glove three times. Crawford grew up in the Bay Area cheering on the Giants and went on to lead the franchise in shortstop games on June 8. . . Joey votto hit a three-run homerun and Tyler Mahle (10-3) pitched seven white innings to lead Cincinnati to a 6-1 win over Philadelphia. The Reds (63-54) lag Milwaukee by 7 games in the NL Central, even if they have a better record than the Phillies, leaders in the East (60-56). The Milwaukees game in Pittsburgh has been postponed due to rain and will be resumed as part of a day-night double schedule on Saturday. . . Responsible for the Marlins Don Mattingly, who was vaccinated against the virus in April, returned two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. It feels good to be back, the 60-year-old said ahead of the home series opener against the Cubs. Once you start to feel better, like the past eight days, OK, go. I am ready to go. Mattingly said his symptoms were rather mild and he was really glad he was vaccinated. I know this is a choice for a lot of people and for different reasons. People have different reasons for not doing this and some are related to health. decision [to vaccinate] is a personal thing. . . Trevor Bauer the administrative leave has been extended to Aug. 20 by Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association while sports investigators investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against the Dodgers pitcher. He was first put on seven-day paid leave on July 2, four days after his last pitch for Los Angeles.