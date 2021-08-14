Tallahassee actor takes ‘golden’ opportunity to return to the stage

Wold moved to Tallahassee in 1978 to work as a radio disc jockey. He quickly connected to the theatrical scene, making his debut in a production of The Sound of Music. Currently he is a board member of Theater Tallahassee and has enjoyed working with theater companies in the Big Bend area.

Some of her favorite roles have been Canon Penefather in Murder on the Nile, General Waverly in White Christmas, Herr Schultz in Cabaret, and Juror 4 in 12 Angry Men.

He’s fearless when it comes to new roles and will step out of his comfort zone to try out characters that are nothing like him. Working with his voice his entire career has helped him on stage, but most of all he attributes his growth as an actor to working with top-notch directors and colleagues.

We have so much talent in this city, says Wold. Collectively, my cast mates and directors made an impact on me. They all come to the project with the same end goal in mind, which is to do good quality work and I really enjoyed working with all of them.

On Golden Pond is a play written by Ernest Thompson that was adapted into the 1981 film starring Katharine Hepburn, Jane Fonda and Henry Fonda. The story follows Norman and his wife Ethel as they care for his estranged stepson, Billy.

Wold begins detailed research on his characters before stepping into a new role in order to fully understand their nuances. For On Golden Pond, he avoided watching the award-winning Hollywood film so as not to adopt Fondas’ ways.

We knew the play, and it’s been around for a long time, but we want to present it to people in an original way, so it’s something they’ve never seen before, Wold explains. We want to make the characters the way the author intended. I’m not trying to be Henry Fondas Norman because there was only one of him and there never will be another.

In the play, Norman enjoys playing the Parcheesi board game with his wife, so Wold spent time learning the rules of the game to better understand them. In another scene, her future grandson makes a joke about author Alexandre Dumas, so Wold took the time to learn how to pronounce the French name correctly.

The rehearsal process, which began in early July, has been easy despite fluctuations in the number of COVID-19 in the state. Wold is grateful to be able to host rehearsals at home given the actors’ private numbers.

He remodeled his garage a few years ago and has enjoyed rehearsing there over the years. Wold says his dog also joins in on the action from time to time.