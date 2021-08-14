Spy: Sam Neill’s magical new role in Hollywood





Scene from The Portable Door, starring Chrstoph Waltz and Sam Neill.

Kiwi actor game legend Sam Neill has just finished filming the fantasy film The Portable Door with Inglourious Basterds star Christoph Waltz in Queensland. Another famous Kiwi actor, Rachel House, from Thor: Ragnarok is also in the film.

Quentin Tarantino’s favorite and two-time Oscar winner Waltz, 64, and several Golden Globe nominees Neill, 73, lead the cast. The mystical adventure follows two interns who start working at a mysterious London company JW Wells and Co where many employees are involved in the magic. The bad guys, Humphrey Wells (Waltz), company CEO and middle manager Dennis Tanner (Neill) are disrupting the ancient and magical world with modern business practices. The film is produced by The Jim Henson Company, famous for the Muppets and films such as Labyrinth, and is expected to take the world of illusion to the next level. Actor Rachel House also stars in the upcoming film. House, 49, posted on social media a photo of his castmates including Neill and Australian star Miranda Otto on the Gold Coast and called the film’s director Jeffrey Walker brilliant. “He’s one of the coolest and nicest directors the world has ever known. Jim Henson would love the legacy to continue with this fulla. And I had to be a wizard with an English accent but STILL MORI. STOKÉ. “said House. Neill filmed Jurassic World: Dominion last year in the UK, under strict Covid conditions, before returning to his beloved vineyard, Two Paddocks, in Queenstown. He is now back in Europe, this time in Turin, Italy. This week he posted a photo of life apparently back to normal in one plaza, telling his Instagram followers how nice it was to see Italians socializing again after the past 18 months. With plenty of films to come, Neill could be in Turin to represent one, ahead of the Turin Film Festival nominations deadline this week. The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star’s next announced film is called Freedom Flight. This is the true story of the first hijacking in Hungary, where unarmed students fleeing communism hijack a domestic flight with an unarmed secret service agent on board to West Germany. The film is due to shoot in Europe.

