City of West Hollywood: City prioritizes safety of nightlife establishments





August 13, 2021 12:59 PM The city of West Hollywood is home to a large number of entertainment-oriented businesses, such as restaurants, lounges, bars, and nightclubs; there are over 200 establishments in the city. The reopening after restrictions linked to the pandemic has been an encouraging step forward, but it has also highlighted new concerns in nightlife establishments.

There has been recent media coverage of allegations of people claiming to have been drugged (“covered”) at West Hollywood entertainment venues and two people have filed reports with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Detectives Office is investigating one case and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the other. Public safety is still the number one priority for the City of West Hollywood and the city takes these claims seriously. The City and West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station are urging anyone who believes they are a victim of crime or anyone in the community with public safety concerns to contact the 24/7 Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850. In an emergency, always call 911.

The City of West Hollywood has several initiatives in place to help create and maintain a safe environment in nightlife establishments: The city’s public safety department has developed a training manual “Safety best practices for nightlife establishments”, which is used as a training tool for owners and managers of bars, lounges and clubs. It is available on the City’s website at www.weho.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=32877. This manual serves as a guide for owners and managers of city nightlife establishments to maintain bars, lounges and clubs safe and protect them from illegal activities, including drug dealing, underage drinking. , alcohol abuse, violence, prostitution, sexual offenses, terrorism, and more.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Entertainment Police Team (EPT) is a team of sheriff’s deputies who primarily focus on entertainment and alcohol-related law enforcement issues in the city. . Each evening, the EPT actively patrols approximately 60 bars, clubs and hotels and liaises with the management of nightlife establishments to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships and to stay informed and address concerns. Currently, in response to increased community concerns, EPT has engaged with sites about reports filed regarding drug allegations. The EPT and the Sheriff’s Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving (COPPS) team will increase patrolling and undercover operations in bars, lounges and clubs in the city of West Hollywood. While the City of West Hollywood’s Public Safety Department oversees the Sheriff’s law enforcement and community programs to reduce crime and increase public safety, the city’s code compliance division strives to maintain the city’s unique urban balance by emphasizing the livability of the neighborhood. The Code Enforcement Team is responsible for enforcing all provisions of city laws and ordinances, as governed by the West Hollywood Municipal Code, and strives to address community issues and concerns. . The Code Compliance division is currently examining options to expand alcohol waiter training programs for staff at bars, lounges and clubs in the city. Formerly a membership program provided by the city, the new state law for “Responsible Beverage Service” (RBS) requirements will come into effect in 2022, making training mandatory. The City will work with bars, lounges and clubs to develop a mandatory program that aims to reduce the harms associated with overconsumption of alcohol, and will develop a related education campaign to promote customer awareness, safety and security in bars, lounges and clubs.

The City of West Hollywood works every day to raise awareness about social responsibility and alcohol with an effort called Imbibe Intelligently, which promotes drinking tips and safety messages within the community and for visitors. enjoying the nightlife. Tips for smart soaking are provided on the City’s website at www.weho.org/socialresponsibility and guidance is provided through outside community media and through city social media @wehocity. For more information on the City of West Hollywood’s public safety programs and initiatives, download “Public Safety in the City of West Hollywood” at www.weho.org/home/showdocument?id=42465 or visit the website of the City’s Public Security Department at www.weho.org/publicsafety. For more information, please contact City of West Hollywood Director of Public Safety Kristin Cook at (323) 848-6414 or [email protected] or Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station Lieutenant William (Bill) Moulder at (310) 855-8850 or [email protected]. For information on compliance and code enforcement, please contact City of West Hollywood Code Compliance Officer Danny Rivas at (323) 848-6424 or [email protected]. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. The city of West Hollywood remains in a declared local emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). West Hollywood City Hall is open for in-person transactions by appointment; to make an appointment, visit www.weho.org/rendez-vous. The services of the town hall remain accessible by telephone at (323) 848-6400 and via the website of the Town at www.weho.org. City of West Hollywood coronavirus information is available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For up-to-date news and events, follow the City of West Hollywood on social media @WeHoCity, sign up for updates on www.weho.org/email, and consult the calendar of meetings and events of the City at www.weho.org/calendrier. For reporters and members of the media looking for additional information on the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 Where [email protected]. This press release was produced by the city of west hollywood. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

